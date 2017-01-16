Multimedia

Glimpses from the Mumbai Marathon

Participants came in from across the country and other parts of the world. The elite runners strode ahead of the pack, intent on the win, but for others, some were just aiming to improve on personal best times, others were just there to have fun and soak in the atmosphere.

One thing held them all together: the raucous encouragement and enthusiastic support of the city's residents across the various routes. It was the street experience of Mumbai that once again marked out the Mumbai Marathon as a special experience this year.

Here are some glimpses from the 14th Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon.

