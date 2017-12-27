Globetrotters on their favourite tourist spots

Right from backpackers and trekkers to solo travellers and those travelling in big groups, it looks like everyone is packing their bags to go around the world. MetroPlus asks enthusiastic travellers in the city to choose a favourite destination that they explored in 2017.

TALE OF TWO CITIES

Budapest, Hungary

Cycling around Budapest is one of the nicest ways to discover the capital of Hungary. Situated on either side of the Danube River, picture perfect Budapest is made of two cities — Buda and Pest.

Cycling through Pest on the eastern side of the river would be a comfortable ride, but hilly Buda on the west would be an athletic effort. While the Buda castle looked like it stepped out of the pages of a fairy tale, there are many architectural delights that are representations of art noveau architecture. The Citadella area has a Liberty Statue commemorating the city's liberation from the Germans during the Second World War. Pest houses the parliament and most businesses and has several buildings with outstanding architecture.

The two cities are connected by majestic bridges that are attractions in itself. Széchenyi Chain Bridge at night is an impressive landmark. The Danube promenade is ideal for a leisurely stroll or an energising run and there are plenty of eateries to try the traditional Hungarian gulyas and other European cuisine.

For Indians, Nehru park along the eastern bank of Danube on the Pest side, named after Jawaharlal Nehru, is a pleasant surprise.

-Suchitra Radha

HR personnel

HEIGHT OF ARTISTRY

Sistine Chapel, Vatican

Standing under the breathtakingly beautiful painted ceiling of Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, I wondered if I was dreaming! I couldn’t get enough it. The finish, the perfection, the colour palette, the life-like figures... I felt so insignificant as an artiste.

I was there with a group of artistes as part of a 11-day tour package to art museums across Europe. We stopped at Milan, Florence, Rome, Venice, Lucarne and Paris. The best part of the tour was that I could watch many of the works of Michelangelo, a dream come true.

Then there was Leonardo da Vinci’s Monalisa at Louvre Museum in Paris. I was like, is it really the work that threw up so many debates and discussions! In fact there were several other works that I found equally intense and stunning.

-Nemom Pushparaj

Chairman, Kerala Lalithakatha Akademi

TASTE FOR TRAVEL

Vietnam

A food trip to Vietnam was nothing like I had ever experienced before. A college student there had organised the trip after we reached Vietnam. It was a tour to experience the street food of Vietnam. There were five couples in our group. We hired bikes and set off to explore the city according to his instructions.

The idea was to taste street food during the four hours we discovered the city and its life. Seafood, meat, veggies...there was nothing that we did not try. It was a remarkable and memorable way to see the sights in a city.

I must also add a sketching trip to Badami, a heritage village in Karnataka. Along with a friend, I documented the village that is considered the oldest living village in India.

- Jaikrishnan

Architect and artist

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE...

Salzburg, Austria

I just couldn’t miss the chance to see the places where the classic Sound of Music was shot. Therefore spending time at Salzburg city in Austria was an experience in itself. Maria, the governess, the seven kids, the happy times they spend in the garden, the songs… several scenes unfolded before me.

Mirabell gardens and the fountain where the song I am 16... was picturised, the house where the family lived, the location where the song sequences were shot and many other locations were covered during the tour.

Austria, home to several great musicians, including Mozart, has a rich music tradition and so I found musicality in all the places that I saw. The imposing Schönbrunn Palace at Vienna was an indelible image. Taking a tour through this magnificent piece of architecture was actually a chance to know more about Maria Theresa, the archduchess of Austria, the lady with an iron will about whom we know very little. It is a huge palace with thousands of rooms, a majestic garden… a great work of art.

-G. Shankar

Architect

PEARL OF THE INDIAN OCEAN

Addu City, Maldives

Addu Atoll is a lesser known group of islands that is ideal for those who love the outdoors and the sea. Situated right on the equator, these islands, the second most important place after Male, are connected by bridges and so it possible to move from one island to the other to explore the place.

With plenty of homestays at reasonable prices, outdoor sports enthusiasts can make the most of its strategic location. There is hook and line fishing, night fishing, scuba diving and a Manta Ray dive from a place called Manta Point where divers can swim with the Manta Rays.

Addu City used to be administrative centre before Male became the capital of the Maldives. Gan Island in Addu City was once the base of the Royal Air Force during the Second War and so the entire place has a lovely Colonial atmosphere. The barracks has been turned into a luxury resort. A SAARC summit was held here and there is an airport if you want to fly in.

- Suraj Khan

Photographer and entrepreneur

DREAM DESTINATION

Paris

We have travelled to 17 countries and are getting ready to fly to China in April 2018. While Paris tops my list of places, my wife, Mohana, loves Switzerland. Paris was a dream destination after I had studied about the city and seen it in films like An Evening in Paris. It did not disappoint me at all.

There’s so much history there and then there is the Eiffel Tower, a wonder of the world. Though all European cities share a similar culture, Paris is special. When I stood there all that I studied about the French Revolution and Napoleon Bonaparte came alive. But Switzerland, especially Interlaken, remains my wife’s favourite.

-Vijayan

Tea shop owner

LAND OF ANTIQUITY

Jericho

If you ask me to name one favourite place it has to be Jericho in Palestine. It’s believed to be the oldest and the lowest city in the world.

The city is considered the longest continuously inhabited city in the world with evidence of life here since 1,000 BC. And at its lowest point the city is little more than 200 metres below sea level. It is an oasis in the vast desert that is hemmed in by some historically important mountains like the Temptation Mountain which has reference in the Bible. The old tribal settlements, archaeological remains of the old city, the climate and the friendly people make Jericho a city that must be on a traveller’s bucket-list. I have relished the food here —a rich variety like hummus, kebabs, salads and the tastiest milk and dates I have had.

-Varghese Angamaly

Author and banker