Notes from Copenhagen

Spring arrived last weekend. Sort of. The wind still carried a chill, and we were all covered in dense jackets, but the sun was out finally. After having lived in the Nordics for more than eight years, I am still surprised by how quickly the days change from long hours of unending darkness into beaming brightness. The transformation is a bit too sudden for my liking. My wife thinks I thrive in darkness. I do like the days that see no more than six hours of tepid light, no brilliant sun, but a cloudy greyish estimation of daybreak. As an outsider who grew up in the heat and dust of Delhi, such inexplicably fascinating days have not lose their novelty for me. On these days, somehow I feel more productive, while people around me languish.

Spring is here

One of the rituals my wife has set aside is to spend a full day in Copenhagen on the first weekend of spring. Last weekend, we walked the cobblestone streets for hours despite the cold. We even queued up for an ice-cream!

On days like these, a walk on the Strøget, the city’s pedestrian street, is a must. It runs through the shopping thoroughfare and ends at Nyhavn. At Nyhavn, which is marked by old pastel coloured buildings and a waterfront, everyone sits in open air cafés eating open sandwiches called smørrebrød. A recently constructed bridge, called ‘the Kissing Bridge’ for its contour resembles two tongues meeting, connects Nyhavn to the other end of the canal, which once used to accommodate the world’s best restaurant, Noma. The bridge took 10 years to construct and was at the centre of a controversy due to ballooning budgets and calculation errors, which forced the project to restart from scratch.

Noma has downed shutters with a message asking us to be patient, it will open again elsewhere, perhaps away from the touristy crowd. Instead, an unfrequented island nearby, Paper Island, has suddenly gained favour. The place is rented out to multiple small kiosks that serve street food and craft beer. On a sunny day, like last weekend, hundreds of Danes line up along the waterfront sipping beer and eating chorizos while jazz plays in the background.

Cosying up

The Danes love to hygge. Difficult to translate, hygge roughly means to cosy up. Hyggetid is a well-recognised greeting in this country meaning: Make yourself cosy and have fun.

My wife and I have also learnt to hygge. For us, it typically means going to one of the oldest bakeries and downing multiple cups of rich creamy hot chocolate. Before taking a break from it for next five months or so, I wanted to have one last swig of my favourite drink.

So we made ourselves cosy in a corner table at La Glace, a bakery in operation since 1870, ordered cakes and hot chocolate, opened our books and lazily read for hours. What better way to say goodbye to winter and welcome the spring?

The writer lives in Malmo, Sweden, and hopes to travel the world in a boat.