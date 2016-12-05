Vacation with a plan

Broadly speaking, one can divide travellers into three kinds. The first that has everything planned, from destinations to places of stay and day-to-day itineraries. The second is the adventurer on the move without a plan. From hitchhiking to scouting for a hostel/guesthouse to crash for the night, this traveller plays by his/her own rules. Then, there’s a mid-path — travelling with a fair idea of the destination, what you can do there but also make room for some flexibility.

This winter, if you fall into the second category and are choosing a far-flung destination, perhaps it’s not a great idea. That is, unless, you have saved up plenty of small denomination notes that will come in handy in remote areas.

It will be a while before a clear picture emerges on the repercussions of demonetisation on yearend vacations, but it’s definitely made potential travellers plan carefully. Destinations that allow more scope for cashless transactions are preferred over getaways to offbeat locations.

Shyam Penubolu, one of the founders of Outdoers, is coordinating a trekking trip to Goa this month end and is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The trip will involve a two-day trek along Western Ghats, with overnight halts at home-stays at tribal villages around Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary before reaching Goa to stay at a resort on the last night. “Some of these villages don’t even have telephone connections, forget ATMS or possibilities of cashless transactions. We are talking to an NGO who works in the tribal zone to see what alternate arrangements can be made for payments,” says Shyam.

Great Hyderabad Adventure Club, which conducts periodic trips to offbeat locations for treks and adventure trails, is also hoping for some cash inflow to meet necessary expenses for a forthcoming trek to Gokarna during Christmas weekend. “Those who sign up for the trek will not have a problem. They can pay us online. The challenge is for those of us who coordinate the tour. Many of our trips are to places that aren’t touristy. We halt at roadside shops and eateries along the trek routes, where we will need to pay vendors in cash. Shorter trips are easier to handle, longer trips get tricky,” says Diyanat Ali, founder-director, GHAC.

Those working closely with the travel industry are gauging the situation and state that the business has been on the lower side. “Barring those who are travelling for business, there aren’t many requests for year-end vacations this year. Those who planned their holidays two to three months in advance are going ahead while others are waiting,” says Shalini Mahesh, of Travel Channel.

Logistically speaking, one might argue that destinations where cashless transactions are feasible shouldn’t hamper travel plans. But, as a former Hyderabad hotelier who moved to Goa points out, on condition of anonymity, it’s the surplus cash that’s often used for luxury spends. Speaking of Goa, he says, “We may not find a significant drop in people coming to Goa this December, since bookings are made well in advance. However, footfalls are likely to be lower at casinos where cash is used. Smaller eateries and taxi operators who until now preferred cash payments will have to look at card payments and e-wallets to stay afloat.”

What to remember

Plan ahead: Backpacking and looking for a hotel on arrival might be an exciting way to travel, but during these times, it helps to opt for all-inclusive packages that you can pay ahead.

Go cashless: Even if you aren’t taking the help of a travel agent, make online payments for tickets and hotels. Read up about your destination. Identify eateries, shopping centres, cabs, rent-a-car services that will accept card/e-wallet payments.

Carry ID proofs: It helps to carry valid ID proofs, in case you need to visit a bank.

Change helps: A few small denomination notes come handy at smaller shops.