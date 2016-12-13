Travel for music

more-in

Mridula’s holiday calendar is set for the coming year, just the way the current calendar was set the year before. And, this is just for the weekend by the way. Introduced to the scene of music fests by friends a couple of years ago, Mridula is now hooked on to these events and would do anything to take the weekends off and attend them.

As India chants ‘Make in India’, a new breed of music lovers have been following the ‘make in India’ music. While doing so, they weren’t letting go off any opportunity to see the places which otherwise would have featured in their travel plans but without the music. “Why should it be always about adventure sports? Why shouldn’t one look at music as a reason to be present at the destination to enjoy the music in the package that comes. Open air, beautiful sky and soothing music makes us appreciate nature all the more,” says Vasumana Ghosh who just returned from the Hampi Festival. This after chasing fests like ‘Echoes of Earth Festival’, NH7 weekender and the list goes on.

So, would she call herself a music fest crawler? “Maybe. Because, now I cannot see the beauty of the place without the music. If not for these fests, where would I get to listen to them live so easily. Music lovers are now opening to music fests where it isn’t about a star performance or an international band. I’ve only recently started travelling for music, and it sort of gives the travel a sense of purpose, apart from the obvious reasons of travelling and holidaying and relaxing. It is amazing to listen to and learn about new music,” she says and adds how these events and the musicians make her and friends realise how boxed up and limited we are in our exposure.

India now has a number of fests which are popular across the world. Of this, the Hornbill festival and Ziro music festival are the most popular. Corporate lawyer Akshay Bajaj says, “My tryst with Northeast began with Hornbill festival. I was there three years ago and I couldn’t believe that I missed so much all these years. The musicians have music in their blood and even when you don’t understand the words, music touches your soul. After Hornbill it was Ziro fest and I was once again in awe of the region and the people.”.

Some visitors say the fun remains in connecting with complete strangers over music.

What makes these fests more desirable is that it is not about the clothes, neither is it about the destination or the comforts of staying in plush accommodation. “It is about being as casual as one can be. It’s also about relishing local flavours, traditional music and at time even discovering a new unheard of band who can sweep you off your feet with their music,” says Rajeev Das, a fabric designer.

A few fests to watch out for:

Hampi Festival

Musicians like Prem Joshua Band floored the crowd at the Hampi Festival this year. A free performance by Karnataka Concert took music lovers on a tour of Global Fusion and Indian Classical. It also had a drum circle and daily music sessions. People had gathered at the Sunset Point rocks — hike to the top and play music together. Hampi is more about earthy, organic music.

Echoes of Earth

Another fest called Echoes of Earth is India’s first ecologically curated music festival that promotes sustainable living — its first edition was held in November in Bangalore.

Magnetic Fields

Magnetic Fields is more than just a music festival. It’s a visual dream, a unique marriage of contemporary culture with Rajasthani heritage and hospitality. It creates an intimate world with adventures, new experiences and memories waiting to be made.

Hornbill Festival

Hornbill Festival is an annual celebration of music in the first week of December, held in Nagaland. Called ‘Festival of Festivals’, it provides a colourful mixture of dances, performances, crafts, parades, games, sports, food fairs and religious ceremonies.