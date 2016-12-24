Into the great blue

more-in

Beach house parties, long drives, amusement park rides, weekends at resorts and a day of wading into the sea... for long, those were the only predictable credentials on East Coast Road’s resume. But now, over the last few years, this breezy stretch of road has acquired a host of fun sport activities (ATV rides, water scooters, cycling, banana boat rides and camping...) that make it an even more sought-after place to head to for locals and out-of-towners alike. As an added advantage, there are little boutiques, rejuvenating spas, quirky cafés, posh restaurants serving up a melange of flavours... while all these come for a price, the delightful sea breeze is for free. Here is our list of adventure activities along the stretch.

Surfing

For long, this was something we saw in Hollywood flicks — all those surfers with tanned bods and washboard abs. By early 2000, Murthy Megavan and a bunch of other fishermen from Covelong village took to the sport. Then, by the end of the decade, a surfing revolution swept through, and a few surf schools cropped up. They got their handful of students, who gingerly took to the sea, trying to figure out what the fuss was all about. After falling off the surf boards a few times and then managing to balance on them, most of them got hooked. Forget weekends, now weekdays too have avid surfers driving down the ECR to surf. A lot of out-of-towners too come down to surf here; some even stay for a few months, as they love the temperature of the water here. Mukesh of Mumu Surf School is delighted with the surfing culture that’s developed here and says, “I tell first-timers that it’s all about connecting with the water, getting a feel of the waves, how they crash, gauging their movement, enjoying the surroundings and then focusing on balancing.”

Where:

Surfing Covelong Point, Bay of Life, Mumu Surf School

Para motoring

Here’s your chance to get a bird’s eye view of the ECR. At an altitude of 1,000 ft, feel the wind on your face, as a trained pilot takes you for a quick spin. But this carrier is nothing like the metal canisters we are used to flying in. These are open on all sides and there is a giant table fan-like motor that propels the contraption.

And as it takes off, a massive parachute flares out above, enabling it to glide through. Mani Kannan, who runs Aero Sports, says that there are enthusiasts who wish to fly themselves. For them, he takes classes on para motoring in the evenings. For beginners, March-April are the best months to learn the sport... but be warned, it requires a lot of patience. Till such time, go ahead and enjoy the joy rides near Covelong.

Where: Aero Sports

Wind surfing

All right, so you’ve managed to balance on the surfboard and are probably patting yourself on the back. Not so soon... all the best trying to heave up that sail that weighs around 5 kilos. But once you do, it’s addictive. The instructors at Surfing Covelong Point explain the wind condition, its direction and nature of the current, since your movement depends on these. April to July and October to December are the best months to wind surf. It’s a great workout, and especially conditions your upper body. Plus, as added incentive, the colourful sails look really fantastic in pictures.

Where: Surfing Covelong Point

Scuba diving

Once you jump into the deep blue, the silence of the sea is all you hear. Add to that the marine life with underwater plants and colourful fish (that swim past like they have plenty of things to tick off their list) and it’s a surreal experience. “For training, we use swimming pools. For the actual scuba diving, we bring our guests outside Kovalam. There are various spots and many more to be explored. Marine life is very interesting, including the possibility of encountering large creatures such as thresher sharks and manta rays,” says Olivier Baudouin, one of the diving instructors at Barefoot Scuba that started here in October 2015. While their clients include 10 to 60-year-olds, the serious divers are in the 25-40 age group.

Where: Barefoot Scuba

Kayaking

If you’ve been slacking at the gym instead of lifting weights, anticipate aching arms. But that said, this is a good sport to get toned arms. Don’t believe me, look at the avid kayakers row past on the azure waters along ECR. They plough their oars through the waves with such ease.

Apparently, if your oar misses the water even once, it can affect your speed. At Covelong, you might just get Sekar Patchai, one of the national champions, teaching you the sport. Other than the competitive, fitness-inclined lot, kayaking is also popular among those who wish to row row row their kayaks gently into the sea. You can take an hour-long class, and once confident, drift off into deeper waters.

Where: Mudaliarkuppam Boat House, Surfing Covelong Point

Stand up paddling

This one is becoming a popular choice for birthday celebrations. The unsuspecting birthday boy/girl goes into the sea on a kayak or paddle board along with his friends. On another paddle board, a guitarist travels with a cake.

And in the middle of the sea, they spring the surprise with a song and gooey birthday cake. “So far, we have had at least 10 or more groups celebrating this way,” says Showkath Jamal of Bay of Life. This sport is a great way to explore water bodies. You can paddle fast if you wish or just be laid-back and enjoy the bliss, and click pictures of the many birds, colourful fish and the occasional pod of dolphins that swim past.

Where: Surfing Covelong Point, Bay of Life, Mumu Surf School