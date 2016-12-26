A moment in space

The spirit of a place, they say, resides in its people. That’s very true of Taiwan. Months after bidding goodbye to its treasures, you smile thinking of the lovely people you met, total strangers who opened their hearts and Google Translate to help you navigate your way through streets and swish stores alike.

It is to their credit that they’ve done all they can to keep alive memories of the past through museums and visitor information centres, even as they set about creating a happier present. They love greenery — it’s considered living history — and you can see proof of it even on busy thoroughfares.

Everywhere you see, extended families abound. Noisy happy children frolic in expansive lawns, water bodies and glitzy hotels. As they get introduced to a new culture and way of life, the parents and grandparents are on hand, as a bridge to a past rich in culture.

I first experience this at the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village in Nantou county. Chung Yeh, an aboriginal boy who’s learnt the ways of the modern world while holding on to his hoary tradition, takes us from the cable car station near Sun Moon Lake to the village, located past a valley. It’s a scene straight out of a movie — stately trees sway in the breeze as the car smoothly glides down — and is all technology.

There’s an immediate change of scene in the village. You travel back to a time when men hunted for food and women tended to families; artistic women wove and blew glass into colourful objects; clan wars were common and life expectancy low. But, that was also when art was celebrated across tribes. Be it wood carving or jewellery making, they are works of enduring beauty. And, all of these, including the indigenous garments they wear, have been lovingly preserved and documented in the information centre.

Among the major tribes are the Paiwan, who traditionally cultivated the land. Amis, who are considered urban aboriginals, and the Tao, lived by water bodies and fished for a living; and the Rukai were steeped in art and culture handed down generations. They were not exactly the best of friends, though they shared the bounty of the land.

Today, all clan clashes have been pushed to the backburner; the focus is only on showcasing their uniqueness to visitors. A culture show at the village later, it is time to take the cable back to the station — this time around, the Sun Moon Lake shimmers in all its beauty.

Cooking and culture

At the Janfusun Fancyworld in Yunlin county, another kind of hospitality awaits. Strolling past dragons that heave realistically, I ignore the rides and focus on the lovely paths and the tea and coffee museum. Before you know it, you’ve walked for the better part of two hours, and lunch beckons. A smiling Chiung I Huang welcomes the group from India, and hesitantly lays out a feast. She’s never cooked Indian food before, and so, Googled for recipes and learnt to prepare them in less than a week. She hovers around to ask if the group is happy with her effort. We try to match her enthusiasm by trying to eat with chopsticks. She’s a great teacher, but we fail, miserably!

Paper and people

People power rules at the Origami section of the Chimei Museum too. It’s hard to believe that it is a working day, from the number of grown-ups picking up paper and shaping it. My origami story begins when Ming-tien Yang, one of the staff at the Museum, insists that a lady from the South of India he dearly likes, go and see the exhibits there. From flowers and fruits to fashion and everything in between, it’s a mind-boggling display.

He explains how the show changes to keep pace with new-age creative explorations. As we walk through the exhibition space, he folds his fingers ever so gently, and looks preoccupied. I realise why in 10 minutes. When I rush towards my group, he taps my palm and places something there — a beautiful crane crafted as a symbol of good luck. It’s safe inside the locker now — and reminds me of a venerable gentleman who went beyond the call of duty to showcase the treasures of his land.

Taiwan is a part of most Indian homes, including mine — it powers most of the technology we use. Now, it’s found a place in the heart too!

(The writer was in Taiwan at the invitation of Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Scoot Airlines)