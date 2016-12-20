‘I have to be satisfied with my photograph’

In Amboli, a hill station in Maharashtra, when it rains, it pours. During the monsoons, it was coming down in buckets when photographer Varun Aditya set out hoping to photograph a Malabar Gliding Frog. “I went in July with Arvind Ramamurthy, another photographer from Bangalore. The forest is a paradise for those who love amphibians and reptiles. And how it rained! Without a break for 10 hours. We spotted the Malabar Gliding Frog on a tree,” says Varun.

Then, he turned his attention to the ground to look for the tiny, fluorescent green tadpole of the same species. And, the green vine snake showed up. “It was my first encounter with a snake at such a close distance. I initially photographed the snake using macro lens,”he says. Then, he used the ultra-wide angle lens to capture the habitat. “ After changing my lens (16-35mm), I approached it slowly, first lying down on the muddy ground at eye level and then inching towards it. It was a young snakelet about 10-15cm in length,” explains Varun.

Varun’s photograph of the commonly seen Green Vine Snake —also called long-nosed whip snake or an Asian Vine Snake — won him the first prize at National Geographic Nature Photographer of the year 2016 in Animal Portraits Category. The 25-year-old photographer is thrilled. “ This is a milestone in my career. It motivates me to be passionate about photography.”

The competition received several thousand entries from across the world and the selection process involved many rounds. “Every week, Nat Geo editors choose the favourites and shortlist the entries. I was happy when my photograph was picked up by one of the editors. It was exciting when I finally made it to the top three. When I got a mail saying that I won the first prize, I was super thrilled. The photograph is judged on creativity, composition and quality. I was doubtful about the quality, as it was foggy.”

Varun recalls anxious moments during the selection process. “There were many telephonic interviews from the Nat Geo team asking for details. They also wanted to see the raw images. I sent a set of 26 images of the entire sequence shot using both the lenses.”

He remembers playing with Yashica camera as a child. “We live in the foothills of Marudhamalai surrounded by Nature. My parents worked in Indian Bank and it gave us an opportunity to travel. We explored the Western Ghats and I started enjoying my outings there. I was into bird watching too. When I moved to London for my MBA, I bought a Smartphone and started with clicking images of veggies at home,” he laughs.

When he got his first DSLR, he went straight to the London airport to photograph aeroplanes, as he was fascinated by aviation. “I learnt photography with the help of Google and YouTube videos. Photographing aeroplanes with my Nikon D5 100 helped me learn about shutter speed, the various types of lenses and more. I began enjoying and clicking everything I saw in London. I would walk several miles to places like Richmond Park to photograph anything that moves; for example a bird in flight. My action photography started with birds,” explains Varun.

Later, he travelled extensively in Bandipur and Kabini in Karnataka photographing wildlife. He also travelled to National Parks in Tadoba, Kanha, Bhandhavgarh, Pench, and Agumbe forests, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Masai Mara National Parl (Kenya) and Serengeti National Park (Tanzania), and more.

“One of my fist wildlife photographs was an elephant at Thekkady for which I used the Nikon telephoto lens.”

He follows photographers on 500px and is a regular at annual photography competitions conducted by Nat Geo, BBC and Sanctuary Asia in India. In 2013, Varun won a Nat Geo competition that gave him an opportunity to travel the rainforests of Costa Rica and Panama. “I was fortunate to travel with Micheal Melford, Nat Geo’s landscape photographer for 40 years, and learnt a bit of photography during the trip. I still remember photographing a plunged dive of pelican balancing myself on a rocking boat. It was challenging.”

Varun says that wildlife photography still has a long way to go in India. “It’s competitive . Through Facebook and Instagram, I have sold 20 images in Europe and the U.S. but nothing in India. One of my recent images found a place with a jigsaw puzzle maker in Poland. It is an expensive hobby. I took bank loans to buy some expensive lenses.”

For aspiring photographers, he says one has to get out of comfort zone to try something new. “My parents have been very encouraging and I learnt all my life lessons through photography. Trust your camera, weather, light, subject, and yourself.”

Though his dream is to win a BBC photo contest, his everyday goal is to compose a good picture. “Though animal portraits are about close-ups, along with the subject, the habitat is important, and the colour composition. I have to be satisfied with my photograph. People should connect with it, approach it from different dimensions and perspectives, and see the story behind it.”

