Striking the perfect chord

Years ago when Unni Mukundan came home to Kerala, from Gujarat where he was brought up, the late Lohitadas had suggested he learn music. Not only would he acquire a sense of music, it would also stimulate him, Lohitadas told him. He heeded the advice and learnt music for three months. “That training and all music that I’ve ever heard, bathroom singing included, contributed to Anuraagam puthumazha pole,” says Unni of the song that has landed him many offers to sing in a span of two days of its release.

The song, a melody, is trending on social media and has been widely viewed, shared and liked. Picking a ‘melody’ for his singing debut was a conscious decision; it would have better recall and last longer in public memory. That didn’t prevent the jitters. “It was the first thing about the film that came out. What people would see about it.” The team had an idea about how the song would be received. “I showed the song to Mammookka, (Mammootty) who gave me the coolest handshake; Manju Warrier and Bhavana too liked the song,” he says, unable to keep the excitement from his voice.

“This song is more than a song to me,” Unni says. He calls it a turning point, “The song has changed how I am perceived. People are telling me they didn’t expect me to have this ‘softer’ side. I was told that I had put in some interesting sangathis. I don’t know about that, I just put in my best.”

In the past too he had shown interest in singing for a couple of his films, none of which was taken seriously. Serendipity landed him this chance. A song sung at an informal gathering caught the attention of Achayans’ producer who then pointed it out to the director, Kannan Thamarakulam, and music director Ratheesh Vega. The lyrics, which he co-wrote with Ratheesh, too have come out well. He jokes, “All the romance I have had in my life…I poured into this song!”

Besides Achayans, his other films are Clint, Avarudey Raavugal, an untitled project with Mammootty and the Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual Bagmati. Incidentally he was offered a chance to sing in Telugu, to which like the other ‘singing’ offers he has said ‘not now’. Acting is his priority for now.

“This song or my music is not an episode, I will continue singing. But all in good time.”