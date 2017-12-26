Strength, not weakness: on Kiran Nandakumar

more-in

Tennis is a passion for former Karnataka Junior No.1 and National D player, Kiran Nandakumar. Talking about his tennis coaching centre, Topspin, he says, “I never looked at commercial success. Tennis is my passion. Around 2009, after my playing career came to an end rather prematurely, I decided to start coaching.”

“Topspin was operational in 2012, thanks to efforts of well wishes and fellow travellers such as Narasmha Murthy, Uday Shankar and Shariyar Khan.”

Khan leased his land in JP Nagar and helped Kiran to turn his dream into a reality. “It came at the right time but the going was not easy. I started with two students, Siddarth Gowda and Prathibha, now we have 100 players at various levels and 40 of them have played National tournaments and five to 10 players have participated in ITF junior events.”

Kiran’s top wards include M Arjun, Achint Bhagat and Rajneesh. Some of the youngsters like Akarsh, Skananda and Anmay are in the top bracket in the under-12/14 sections nationally.

Kiran has five coaches, including three senior coaches assisting him on the court. “To call them just coaches won’t be proper as they are my partners as well. We have made them stake holders in the Topspin.”

Though he doesn’t hold any formal ITF coaching certification, Kiran feels coaching comes naturally to him.

“I have played at the National level and also in ATP tournaments and I was ranked No 2 in the State, after Rohan Bopanna. So, I have enough experience. What I do is pass on my knowledge and share my experience with my trainees.”

Commenting on his coaching, Kiran says, “I do a lot of work on the stroke-play, building self-belief and improving the fitness level of the players. I work on their strengths rather than on their weaknesses.”

Watching his wards fare well in tournaments gives any coach a huge satisfaction and Kiran is no exception. He also helps his wards take defeat in their stride and turn it into a learning process.

Academy hopping is very common in the sport. Parents often pull their children from one academy and enrol them in another.

“Well, I never stop any one from leaving if they feel that someone else could do a better job. As I said earlier, I never looked at coaching from a commercial angle”.