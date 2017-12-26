Looking at a Raja Ravi Varma painting day in and day out has inspired the Bala Ramayanam actress, Bharatanatyam dancer and Carnatic vocalist Smita Madhav, to breathe life into the characters she portrays. The dancer discloses that like most Indian homes, theirs too has several Raja Ravi Varma replicas.

“Out of these, the three paintings that I ended up seeing most often were a pair of Lakshmi-Saraswathi paintings that my mother inherited from her parents and a Lakshmi painting that surprisingly hangs in the kitchen in my home,” she says.

. “Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings have played a subtle, yet significant, part in daily conversations at our home. Each time I would try out dance make-up as a child/teenager, my mom or a senior dancer’s mom would suggest corrections with a ‘Ravi Varma painting maadiri irukka vendaamo’ (you ought to look like a Ravi Varma painting).

Similarly, each time we would watch the performances of great artists, the women at home would gush, ‘Ravi Varma painting maadiri irukkaa’ (she looks like a Ravi Varma painting). In retrospect it now seems that Ravi Varma and his work had seeped deep into my mind long before I even thought of donning parts like the women in Ravi Varma’s painting,” she says.

Smitha says she first shared this thought with her good friend Anna Rao, an ardent art enthusiast and passionate photographer. “He was enthusiastic about taking this forward and that was a great shot in the arm for me. The next sounding board was Bhargavi akka, my friend and senior faculty at Varna Arts Academy. She took care of managing the accessories and jewellery. I did not involve my mother (who is usually my first sounding board and plays an active role in my work) in this project. We had discussed the beauty and elegance of Ravi Varma's works so many times in the past that I guess I was nervous to even speak about my attempt. Also, I wanted to surprise her,” she shares.

Explaining why she picked only Ravi Varma’s paintings, Smitha says: “My familiarity with his works gave me a sense of comfort which I possibly did not feel vis-a-vis any other painter.” On her confidence to pull it off, the Bharatanatyam exponent says that thankfully they were not working with too many targets, mostly time. “So, we put things together slowly. It was truly a labour of love and we worked things out with joy and affection; we did not end up fretting over things. We did make a few practical choices — we stuck to shots that involved a maximum of two artists, to make things more ‘possible’.” They did over half a dozen paintings and decided the sequence based on ease of execution.

“We started with the no make-up looks and then moved on to the more dressy ones; in general, the make-up and hair were extremely understated. Clearing the air on whether she was planning any dance ballet with the pictures lighting up the stage, Smitha states that she did this Raja Ravi Varma photoshoot with no particular aim in mind. “We don’t have any plans, but the possibilities are many,” she says.

According to the dancer, several photographers were involved. “The pictures were taken by Ganesan Ponnambalam, Anna Rao and Srinivas, a software professional. A youngster who learns dance from me helped with a few pictures and the editing,” says Smitha.

She shares that she had posed for a painter outside the birthplace of Mozart in Austria. “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and brought back a portrait of myself done in 30 minutes, so I guess I would now like to pose for a talented photographer.”

Considering that this shoot was done with basic lights, a small crew and no special locations, she is pleased with the outcome. “It was a memorable shoot thanks to the diligence and patience of Leela aunty (the hairdresser), costume designer Murthy, many parents of my students who brought me their entire jewellery collections to choose from. Despite this, we found that we could not get certain pieces. My 10-year-old student Sreya quickly made these pieces for me using clay from her crafts kit. Things like these made the shoot even more memorable,” Smitha says, content writ large on her face.