Rekindling a love for vertical gardens

Plant lovers better watch out for this one. Specially those of you who have very little space but would love to raise a vertical garden in our urban jungle.

Discover Garden Climbers, a pocket guide painstakingly put together by Bengaluru-based TS Srinivasa will be released on January 6. The book focuses on ornamental climbers commonly grown in parks and gardens. It features around 65 species belonging to 20 families.

It is amazing that this structural engineer who specialises in designing oil rigs sees similarities in the structures he puts up to harvest oil from 10,000 feet under the sea, and creepers and climbers! “We can't use rigid structures in deeper waters, yet they need strength so they don't get damaged. And in that flexibility and core strength lie the similarities, apart from the beauty in both,” is how he explains his dual loves.

Srinivasa has been involved with wildlife and education for close to three decades. He has authored reports and papers in scientific journals, and been part of various committees involved in biodiversity research and conservation. He is also the co-founder of EcoEdu, an environment education startup. When taking people on nature walks, he found many asking him about creepers and climbers they encountered. Or someone would send him an image of a climber and ask him to identify it. “We didn't have a reference book we could go back to. There have been no new books on creepers, climbers and vines since the last 60 years in India! And that one book concentrated more on the area around Dehra Dun and does not have details of many species down South,” he says.

So he decided to start working on this book, to be a part of the Discover series of Pocket Guides brought out by EcoEdu. The whole idea of this series is to provide practical field identification information in an easy-to-use format and at an affordable cost. Their first book of the series was Discover Avenue Trees.

Climbers have always been a standard fixture of home gardens, public parks and private gardens, for their aesthetic appeal and role in adding to landscaping. In the Indian context, they are also grown as a source of flowers for worship and adornment, he observes. Backyards and open spaces would often have gourds, pumpkins, and many varieties of beans, offering fresh everyday harvests. “With rapid urbanisation, a lot of people we speak to also talk of how they love to grow plants but don’t have the space. So we thought these plants could offer some hope. These can be grown in balconies, on window sills. But people don't know what to plant, when it flowers etc, so this guide should be helpful,” he adds.

Over the last two years he travelled to various parts of the country, including North-East India, recording various local species so that this could be a pan-India book. He came across some interesting facts -- like the Mysore Trumpet Vine, a climber localised to the Western Ghats is normally naturally pollinated by Sunbirds. The fruit of the plant resembles a bird's head with a beak! The fruit bursts open and seeds thrown far through this beak. But in other parts of the country, no one has observed the fruits/seeds, and the vine has been propagated only with cuttings!

He says that three varieties of flowering creepers - the Madagascar Jasmine, the Malati, and the jasmine with seven layers locally known as yelu suttina mallige in Kannada are no longer found as commonly as they used to be in Bengaluru. “Except for jasmine, most climbers are tropical, and their flowering seasons have increased based on the climate changes,” he observes. Sunlight and warmth are essential growth conditions for tropical vines.

Almost 20 of the species featured are edible, some with medicinal uses, and others with uses in perfumery.

Each of these species comes with colourful images and information. The book features photographs by well-known naturalist Karthikeyan S. There are also nuggets of natural history observations made by the author. “The emphasis is on informal, quick and easy identification of climber species in gardens as well as their use in aesthetics and landscaping. It is meant to encourage people to look at the fascinating world of climbers, learn more about them, and grow them as well. We hope that it will contribute in a small way to protect and enhance greenery around us, amidst the relentless urban onslaught,” he adds.

The book will be released at St. Joseph’s College, Langford Road, Shantinagar, on January 6, at 4.30 pm It is priced at Rs. 250 and will be available on https://ecoedu.in after January 6.