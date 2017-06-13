Your perfect dog awaits you

New Yorker Laura Nurse admires how rescued dogs rise above their pasts, fall hopelessly in love and bring their new families the kind of joy that makes them want to talk about it to strangers. “This is so-and-so, and we adopted him”, she says of the words she often hears from people who have brought home shelter dogs and are proud of their choice. “People have a sense that adoption is the right way to go. It’s becoming the norm in many areas”, she says of the encouraging trend she sees around her – dogs of all ages, breeds, shapes and sizes leaving shelters to start their lives with families who spoil them rotten.

Her own dog Sidney was rescued as a young puppy from difficult circumstances and now lives the good life - he rides in the basket of her one-year- old son’s pram, and peacefully settles down in a cloth bag when they travel by bus or taxi. “He thinks he’s human”, she confesses. She also has a cat named Gladys, who was once homeless, and has most recently welcomed a third furry companion into her home – Lucy, an older puppy who was found with a crushed pelvis after an accident and then lovingly nursed back to health by the NGO AARF (All About Rescue and Fixin’), Virginia. “She has a bit of a bad leg”, says Nurse who’s encouraging her newest family member to swim as a means of physiotherapy. During her trip to Chennai a few years ago, she rescued two sick Indian puppies and found them adoptive homes after getting them veterinary care.

She finds that older dogs adapt to their new homes with as much ease as puppies do, attributing it to how quickly they learn and their inherently trusting nature. “They charm who they need to charm. Care for them three days in a row and they attach themselves to you”, she says, referring to an adult dog she was fostering who followed her everywhere and even lay faithfully under the bed at the doctor’s office when Nurse was undergoing physical therapy for an injury.

Her wish for rescued dogs is for them to be given a chance at happiness. “Very often, dogs are considered merchandise. (But) there’s no lesser value in an adopted or shelter dog – they’re just as brilliant! You’re really helping someone and getting a beautiful, unique creature that will love you unconditionally”. She signs off with an observation she’s made about people who look back at their decision to adopt, and realize that a reality without their dog is now unimaginable. “Everyone thinks that the dog they got is the perfect dog for them… that they’re the only dog for them”, she says, pausing before concluding, “What if I hadn’t gotten Sidney? What’s special about dogs is that every dog can do that for you”.