Nail and lash salon sets shop in Thiruvananthapuram

If you have admired the painted nails of celebs, then here is your chance to nail it and flaunt your fingers during the festive season! Paint art on your talons with the help of specialists at a newly- opened space for fashionistas in the city. Rockstars, sportspersons and actors have been sporting a palette of designs and colours on their nails that range from the abstract to some extremely complicated designs on their nails.

The ‘in’ thing

“Nail and lash salons are popular internationally and an existing concept the world over,” says Samyuktha Karthik, a 31-year engineer-turned-model and actor. She plans to change the face of Thiruvananthapuram’s beauty industry with her Nail and Lash Factory, a new addition to the renovated cosmetics division, Beautique, at Style Plus. It is touted as a one-stop shop for all grooming requirements. Barely four months old, the salon enjoys a steady footfall.

“People are always looking out for new things and they are conscious of the quality of the service as well. If you have an establishment that provides a distinct service, with great quality, then why not?,” quips a self-assured Samyuktha. To her, the salon is a space “for ladies to unwind after hectic shopping and to get some ‘me’ time.”

The best part is that many women can now say bye to chipped nails. While the salon provides manicures, pedicures, eye lash extensions and removals, its main attractions are nail extensions and nail art. If nail art services take an hour to complete, nail extensions take up almost two hours. The nail art/extension package includes nail cleansing, cutting and filing.

The extensions reportedly hold for about 21 days, after which it will fall off on its own. Choose from French extensions, coloured extensions and gel extensions – the difference lies in the shade and texture of the extension.

Nail art designs are available in the catalogue of the salon, but most customers bring in their preferred designs according to Uma S. Kumar, marketing manager of Style Plus. “We go with what [designs] the clients want and what suits their personality,” says Samyuktha.

Quirky farm animal designs are also up for grabs! The salon also has nail jewellery on the table, which costs about Rs. 30 per piece. Nail art services come in different grades of nail polish, some of which will last up to 30 days. If you are in for something more daring, try the off-beat neon and glow in the dark colours in stock!

Naturally, there are many brides who frequent the salon to get “perfect nails for their big day”. If brides go in for red or pink, there are clients who go for black and white combos.

So, get set for the festival season... bat your eyelashes and put your best foot forward!

The Nail and Lash Factory is open from 10 am-8 pm on weekdays and from 10 am-9 pm on Sundays. Its services are priced between Rs.100 and Rs.5,500.