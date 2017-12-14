Music is the food of love

more-in

Most theatre enthusiasts would have already enjoyed Atul Kumar’s popular musical Piya Behrupiya, the Hindi version of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night. Bengaluru is lucky to be able to watch The Company Theatre, Mumbai’s 200th show.

“I can’t believe that this musical has given us so much of love from people,” director of The Company Theatre, Atul Kumar says on the phone from Mumbai. “We have not just taken the play all over India, but also abroad to countries including USA, Australia, Canada, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, South Korea, Serbia and France. I want Bangaloreans to celebrate the 200th show with music, fun and gaiety on and off stage.” Piya Behrupiya was first staged at the World Shakespeare Festival in London in April 2012. The 100th show was in Chile. Talking of the first show at London he says, “Even on a chilly, rainy night people stood in the open, transfixed at the Shakespeare Fest. They danced and sang with every song. Only 20 per cent in the audience knew Hindi, but it was the familiarity with Shakespeare that helped them follow the plot,” recollects Atul.

Bringing Piya Behrupiya on stage six years ago came with challenges for Atul, who believes that translations, rather than adaptations, retains the basic flavour of the work. Amitosh Nagpal, who did the translation, has also stuck to original names of the characters. “I was apprehensive in the beginning, as this was my first musical. My direction was obviously dependent on not just Amitosh’s translation but also on the audience connecting with the music. We got the best of actors from all over India who also composed and did the music. We have both classical and folk music,” says Atul who says his “new journey in music” started with this musical.

There are 20 song sequences in the two-hour play. The drama also uses several tunes from original sound tracks. “In the beginning actors had composed 10 times more music and it was from there that we had to select, edit and place them contextually to match the playwright’s version. What has finally come out is fun and exciting and that is the reason people enjoy the play and watch it over and over again — they find it a stress-buster,” says Atul.

(Piya Behrupiya will be staged on December 16 , 7.30pm and December 17 at 3 pm and 7.30 pm at Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, 37 Lal Bagh Road. Call 7760832226.)