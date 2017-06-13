Taking the rough with the smooth

I have been driving on Bengaluru roads for over 18 years now, and get under the bonnet, even under the car, once in a while. But besides speed breakers that look like hills and water-filled ditches that make you hold your breath while crossing them, I haven’t really done dirt trails and tough terrain. Until the Land Rover people called and invited us around for coffee, and an hour of off-roading. I couldn’t wait.

The long road to the Wild Retreat Adventure Club in Shanbhoganahalli Village, Bannerghatta South, is an adventure in itself, gearing me up for things to come. Having always dreamt of doing dangerous car stunts, I was raring to go, even as the ‘Rover people’ eased us into the experience, with a film playing on a loop. It talked about safety instructions and offered guidance to drive through the “toughest terrain with confidence”.

The words didn’t match the sentiment, because watching the drivers handle the rough tracts dented my confidence. Would I really be able to drive down or up a steep hill with the same efficiency? Just then, the mind did a quick replay of how I trained on Bengaluru roads — expertly navigating around potholes, humps, pits, overflowing drains and clogged roads.

Confidence boosted, I headed out, with my instructor and 10 more people who were also there for the off-roading experience.

There are uniformed trainers with walkie-talkies, one to hand-hold each of us. I was given the gleaming black Land Rover Discovery Sport, an automatic 4WD that runs on diesel, launched in India in 2015. It’s armed with a 2179cc engine and a max torque of 420Nm. I ease into the beige leather comfort. So this is what a pilot feels like, I think, as the crew give each vehicle a final check and a thumbs-up to head out.

Off we go

The car is set in HDC (hill descent control) mode (controls on the steering wheel), and we move, nay sail, over the gravel, until we reach our first hill descent. I barely see the ground below.

Instinctively, the foot crushes the brake pedal, but I’m instructed to let go of the brake and just steer. “Land Rover’s patented HDC is a standard feature on all 4WD vehicles today. It assists the driver with controlled descents on difficult slopes, by maintaining a constant speed and applying the brakes individually to each wheel,” explains the instructor.

But the mind, conditioned to having complete control of the machine, needed some courage to trust the car to do the work. After a short sigh and a quick prayer, I released, and with eyes peeled, descended smoothly. Now completely charged, I geared up to face the next challenge, with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. Driving this car is easy, or rather, the car drives, once you choose the right mode.

Up and away

Then through slippery ruts, more steep descents, slushy water and heavy rocks. The car is now on the Terrain Response mode. It optimises the vehicle’s engine, transmission, differentials and chassis systems, to maximise the drive comfort and traction, no matter what the terrain. All I have to do is choose the grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts and sand (controls on the panel) — as easy as that, says the instructor.

We are navigating the car through woodlands and down hills, and driving through some of the most challenging off-road tracks imaginable. Next, we get on to our first climb. We set the car in Hill Start Assist mode.

The usual style is to rev the engine, build speed and drive uphill in the gear best suited for the car, right?

Not for this one. You idle the car at the base of the hill and gently tap the accelerator. The car climbs.

Bang in the middle of the climb, I am asked to take the foot off the accelerator, at the steepest point. Nuts? You bet. Once again, after a prayer, I let go of the brake and hallelujah! The car stands still. It doesn’t roll back and crash to the ground.

The car releases the automatic brakes only when the driver’s foot hits the accelerator again, making it a smooth, effortless climb.

Side by side

We then drive over rocks and tiny boulders, and come to a place where the road is not level and offers side inclines.

Here, one side of the wheel is on the ground while the other on a slight slope. You’re literally driving in a slant. We drive in this manner until we reach a lake, and the car wades through deep waters. You hear the water gush past the wheels and glide against the body of the car, coming all the way up. The wheels are completely immersed. We go through easily.

The final adventure is called articulation, where you drive through huge dumps that look like footprints of a large elephant. The car bounces in and off each pit, and not once do you hear the ground graze against the bottom.

I am more than ready for the Bengaluru rains. Now, I just have to shell out ₹44,57,867 lakh (prices start at this, ex-showroom, Bengaluru).