Motoring

Of two-wheelers and half-clutches: Actor Vinaya Prasad on her uneasy relationship with driving

more-in

My First Wheels: Actor Vinaya Prasad

When I was 12, I noticed that my 10-year-old brother Ravi already had a passion for driving. We had an Ambassador those days.

One day, when my father was away, my brother took the car keys and started it. God knows what he did — the car went in reverse at full speed! I was playing nearby and screamed. Simultaneously, the car too screeched to a halt. He missed crashing it into a tree by a split second. That incident instilled a fear of cars in me. I developed a fear for driving ever since.

 

It was only when I was 25 that I tried to get a licence and bought my first car — a Tata Estate. I did manage to learn to drive. Those days, Bengaluru roads were almost empty, so I could manoeuvre the car around the city easily. But today, I just don’t drive at all. We now have an Ertiga, Santro and a Swift, that my daughter uses. I prefer to see others at the wheel.

Sometimes though, when I’m shooting for a film, certain scenes require me to drive. It is a terrifying experience. I have to not just drive, but also emote and deliver my dialogue. I also have to make the right eye contact with the characters.

So, with my director’s permission, I drive only in first gear and refuse to change gears. I also apply the brakes real slow. Then I beg for the shooting to be done on empty roads. The crew members laugh, but that doesn’t spur me on to change gears.

I am disastrous at driving on slopes. Have you heard of something called a half-clutch? Never do I want to be involved in such miserable road situations!

My husband is a good driver. But even when he is driving on slopes, I start sweating and my hands and feet go cold. I start advising him on how to manoeuvre the car. He’ll tell me to relax, but I am terrified of half-clutches and slopes.

The other thing that makes me go bonkers is two-wheelers. They just dart across your path, without following a single traffic rule.

In such moments, I just go blank. Two-wheelers are crazy in Bengaluru. Once I had to learn to ride a two-wheeler for a film. I was riding a scooter, and a vegetable vendor saw me, got excited and screamed in excitement. The next thing I knew, he had banged into an oncoming lorry. What a frightful moment that was — seeing him down with his toppled cart of vegetables, head hurt, but still grinning wide with his eyes fixed on me. I felt sad for him, as he had hurt his head real bad. As you can tell, I am not comfortable on wheels of any kind!

As told to Shilpa Sebastian Romeles

Post a Comment
More In Motoring
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2017 10:16:43 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/of-two-wheelers-and-half-clutches/article22280563.ece

© The Hindu