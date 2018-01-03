‘I’m an adventurer at heart’

On January 6, CS Santosh will join a number of competitors manning different vehicle classes with the aim of conquering the legendary Dakar Rally. In its 40th edition, the gruelling event will see participants blast through 14 stages set across three countries, starting in Peru and culminating two weeks later in Argentina. The event requires competitors to cover thousands of kilometres of inhospitable terrain, bear high altitudes, and still try and make the best time.

For Santosh, who has many laurels under his belt, from winning the challenging Raid De Himalaya in 2012 and following that up with three back-to-back victories at the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm, this is not the first dance with the Dakar. “This is my fourth Dakar, and every Dakar is tough. I was going through the route and this one seems to be as hard as the organisers promise it will be.”

He finished his first Dakar in 36th place, but technical difficulties have plagued him in subsequent editions of the event. “I’ve struggled before because many things were missing in my programme, and it was my tenacity that got me through the Dakars that I did. This year, in my second year as a professional, I’ve made a change in approach and am working with a lot of professionals.”

He admits that nothing is a given in racing, and expectations are high, but that is part of the deal when it comes to being a professional athlete, and is something he has made his peace with. “When I first started, I didn’t expect it to be like this, but as a professional athlete you need to learn to manage expectations, particularly the ones you have on yourself. You need to have expectations and goals, but you also need to learn to be detached from them. Otherwise you miss out on the journey and that is where the nourishment comes from. I’m trying to implement that and I’m enjoying my races a lot more, which has led to better results for me this year.”

Elaborating more on what he’s expecting this time around, Santosh says he is taking nothing for granted. “Unlike many other sports, this could be over in the first kilometre. The trick is to achieve good results while balancing the risk. In the end, we are all racing the clock and the guy who is fastest is the one flirting with that thin, red line. We do that for two weeks continuously and it does take a toll.”

He is also happy to see the racing ecosystem in the country growing, with the big manufacturers like Hero taking steps to support motorsports. Santosh will be representing Hero Motorsports Team Rally at the Dakar this year. “The space has changed compared to three years ago. We now have two manufacturers in the Dakar and India hosted its first race associated with Dakar in Rajasthan recently. The space is growing. Off-road racing is one of the cheaper motorsports, it is not like Formula One. Here, you could have a sub-standard machine and still have good results as the rider has more of a part to play.”

Besides his feats on two wheels, Santosh says he is open to trying new things. “What is important for me is to have a fulfilling life, because at heart, I am an adventurer and like to try anything that challenges me. Thankfully, opportunities are coming. I took part in a powerboat race in Mumbai and was fortunate to be part of the winning team. My main skill set is with wheels however, be it two wheels or four.”

Will he be keen to try out four-wheelers in the future then? “I’m not saying I would do it now, but it is always a possibility.”