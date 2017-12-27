Pedalling the way ahead

A group of 20 cyclists from the city have just returned from their year-end longest expedition to Kanyakumari covering more than 250 kms on their road bikes. The experience has boosted their morale, physical stamina and mental determination to the extent that now they are ignited to make it an annual event.

“We had been planning for over a year now and started by practising short rides and gradually took it to 100 km trips thrice a week. Last month, we did a 170 km ride to Manjalar dam and then a Kodaikanal ride that instilled confidence in us to take up the Kanyakumari expedition,” says Kutti Muthukumar, one of the organisers.

With a back-up truck, the 20 riders left Madurai at 4.30 am last Saturday. It took them 10 hours to reach their destination. “Our mission was to catch the sunset, which we did. We undertook this ride in winters because the weather is salubrious and with the North East monsoon setting in, the tail-winds gain momentum with much ease,” observes Rajnesh Kumar. “I watched Ironman videos on YouTube prior to the expedition to keep the motivation high. During the ride, whenever my determination wavered, I would play the videos in my mind and move on. Despite having the option of loading our machine on the truck, none of us stopped midway. We kept pedalling and the task was accomplished.”

“It was a real test of our grit and endurance. The key was to save on stamina and maintain an optimum speed. Senior members, guides and novices like me followed it strictly,” says MG Lakshmiganth, who completed the ride well ahead of many of is team members. “Though I am a new-comer to cycling, I am an athlete basically. I participated in the Wipro Chennai Marathon last month and all that contributed to my physical fitness.”

Braving battered roads, punctures and dog menace, the members completed the fête. “All of us had a spare tyre tube that came handy. The objective was to have leisure ride, there was no set target,” says Nagaraj KJ. “We devised regular breaks to sit, stretch and rejuvenate our muscles. Periodical and measured intake of water, glucose, fruits and juices kept us going. It's best to avoid heavy and oily food high in fats and carbs during a long cycle ride. Each of us burnt over 5,000 calories on an average.”

With a combination of Mountain bikes, road bikes and hybrids, the group managed to wind draft certain stretches. “The entire ride had a variation of altitudes. The descends were easy due to the favourable wind direction, however, we had to toil on the inclines,” says Muthukumar, who has completed a two 200-km Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) events at Coimbatore and Trichi. “I suggest hybrid bikes as they are versatile and can be used for most kind of terrains. We also plan to organise a BRM next year in Madurai. It's one of the prestigious cycling events in the country based on voluntary participation.”

The Madurai club has fewRandonneurs, who now aim to be Super Randonneurs (on completion of 400 and 600 kms) and Road Harriers (after completing800 and 1000 kms). The club is planning the next expedition to Dhanushkodi.

quotes:

“Long distance cycling a great package of keeping fit, relaxation and a fulfilling travel experience.” -- Lakshmiganth MG

“We plan to nurture a cycling sub-culture in Madurai by undertaking more such trips in future. There’s a need for awareness among people to engage themselves in an active lifestyle and cycling is the best answer.” -- Rajnesh Kumar.