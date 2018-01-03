A look at hatchbacks that will be out this year

WagonR

The WagonR’s boxy proportions take a little getting used to, but its vast interior space and practicality sweeten the deal, and it’s why, for India, the WagonR became one of Maruti’s bread-and-butter models. Suzuki already sells the third-generation model in Japan and, this time around, the designers seem to have taken a bolder path, and have further accentuated the WagonR’s traditional tallboy look, making it look boxier than before. Up front, there are large squarish headlamps and an all-new grille. At the side, a slightly raked body-coloured B-pillar stylistically divides the car into distinct front and rear passenger sections. There’s a prominent body line that runs across towards the lower edge. The rear-end styling is quite slab-sided, and the tail-lamps are placed just above the rear bumper. Interior space, practicality and equipment will see a boost. As far as the gearbox options are concerned, they will include manual and AMT transmission options.

Coming: Late 2018 Engines: 1.0P Price: Rs. 4.2 to 5.5 lakh

Suzuki Swift

This car helped change Maruti’s image from a maker of reliable but staid cars, into one capable of exciting too. This distinct-looking hatch will soon be replaced by a bigger, more spacious, yet lighter model, sometime early next year. The new car retains its predecessor’s unique two-box profile and floating-roof design. But the front, like on the new Dzire, with its hexagonal grille and projector-beam headlamps on top-spec variants, makes the third-gen Swift stand out. The interiors feature a sportier layout, with a twin-pod instrument cluster and a flat-bottomed, multifunction steering wheel. Like modern Marutis, all variants will come with ABS and dual front airbags, while top-end variants will get auto climate control and the company’s SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. The current 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines will be carried over, but for the first time, will get the option of AMT. Also, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor-powered Swift ‘Sport’ is likely to be introduced later.

Coming: February 2018 Engines: 1.2P, 1.4P, 1.3D Price: Rs. 5 to 8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto + Kwid Rival

Maruti may finally bring back the Alto in an all-new avatar. There is buzz of an Ignis-like design, so expect the shape and look to be a sharp departure from the current model’s. What is also expected is a far more spacious interior that is fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system. With the new Bharat Stage safety norms to be implemented soon, expect the new Alto to come with safety features like anti-lock brakes as standard. In addition to the Alto, Maruti is also readying another small car to rival the Kwid. Design is likely to be SUV-inspired and have a higher ground clearance. Both versions will be powered by Maruti’s current 800cc petrol and a 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine.

Coming: 2018 Engines: 0.8P, 1.0P Price: Rs. 2.5 to 4.2 lakh

Honda Jazz Facelift

The time seems about right for Honda to introduce the mid-cycle facelift of its Jazz hatchback. Already showcased at the Frankfurt motor show this year, changes from the outgoing model include a new headlight signature, a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, and new metallic colour options. For India, expect it to sport a similar design, get some extra equipment and an infotainment system similar to the one on the City sedan and WR-V crossover. Engine options are expected to remain the same as the current model.

Coming: Mid 2018 Engines: 1.2P, 1.5D Price: Rs. 6 to 9.3 lakh

Hyundai i20 Facelift

The second-generation i20 hatchback was a winner from the get go. In spite of its premium price tag, the car found a strong fan following, thanks to its stylish appearance, performance, quality and reliability. As part of the facelift, the front gets styling tweaks which bring it more in line with the latest from Hyundai. It does away with the two-part grille, and in its place, is a single, large ‘cascading grille’. The headlamps seem more angular as well. There might be a slight bump up in prices, but the same engines will continue.