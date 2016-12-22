Vitara Brezza sells 83,000 units, bags Car of the Year award

more-in

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said its SUV Vitara Brezza sold nearly 83,000 units since its launch in March this year and won the “Indian Car of the Year 2017” award.

“Vitara Brezza has sold nearly 83,000 units since its launch in March 2016, making it one of India’s top 10 selling models and propelling Maruti Suzuki to the leadership position in the utility vehicle space as well,” the company said in a statement.

A consortium of 15 top auto journalists declared Vitara Brezza the “Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017” among all the cars launched in 2016. It battled it out against the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Innova Crysta.

“Designed and developed by a team of Maruti Suzuki engineers, using Suzuki core technology, engine and platform, Vitara Brezza is heralded as an example of ‘Create in India’,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It has brought us the leadership position in the SUV segment,” Ayukawa added.