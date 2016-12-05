The Novemeber rush

For car enthusiasts this was an ideal treat they were waiting all these months. Last month saw several car launches amidst hype that deserved attention. From the announcement of Lexus showroom in Gurugram to the entry of Toyota Prius in India there was much to be excited about. While some were happy to see the bookings open for iconic Ford Mustang, there were others disappointed with the delay in the launch of affordable Jeep Compass. In this piece, we bring to you a brief account of what November brought for you.

Hyundai Tucson: Hyundai Motor India launched its third generation Tucson, the 2.0litre engine SUV that sits between Creta and Santa Fe. With the increasing demand for premium SUV’s nowadays, Hyundai hopes this time Tucson sales shall pick up. And well, not surprisingly, there were 500 plus bookings within two weeks of the launch date of November 14th. For now, the four-cylinder SUV is offered in just two-wheel drive with an all-wheel drive Tucson expected soon. However, there is an option of 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. Priced at Rs.18.99 lakh and upwards, it is interesting to see if this strikes a chord with the people this time.

Volvo S90: Volvo Auto India, the Swedish car maker, traditionally known for its safety and security features, has now been doing a lot to add on the style quotient. The luxury sedan S90 launched in a fashionable way this past month steals the show with top-notch design and comfort. It houses a 2.0 litre diesel engine churning out a power of 190 PS with 400 Newton meters of torque. The S90 is priced at Rs.53.5 lakh and can be a good option in that price range.

Volkswagen GTI: Volkswagen, the European car maker, has been in the news for quite some time now. Registering a growth in its sales in India, the car manufacturer recently launched its limited edition 3-door GTI in India. It houses 1.8 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine. The performance hatchback has looks similar to Polo however it boasts of more power with 192PS and 7-speed automatic DSG transmission. It is, in fact, a bold step from VW group to launch a car which is only for a select few. The car is priced at Rs. 25.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Skoda Rapid: Skoda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen group, recently launched their face-lift of Rapid which was first introduced in India in 2011. With 10 variants -5 variants in 1.5litre Petrol engine and 5 variants in 1.6litre Diesel engine the Skoda group plans to revive its sales of Rapid which is pitted in the highly competitive segment. It was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 8.27 lakh ex-Delhi.

Porsche Macan R4: Porsche launched its first sub Rs.1 crore car, the 2.0litre Porsche Macan for Rs.76.84 lakh in Mumbai. “Although this is our lowest cost model launched in India, we don’t believe it has any real competition here. It is the lightest SUV we’ve ever built and it will maintain the premium luxury class that Porsche is known for” stated Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India.

Mercedes Benz C-Class and S-Class Cabriolet: Mercedes Benz India introduced their cabriolet range in India with the C-Class priced at Rs. 60 lakh and S-Class priced at Rs. 2.25 crore ex-showroom Delhi. “The introduction of C-Class and S-Class cabriolets in India is an illustration of our ‘top of pyramid’ strategy of bringing in the best of our products from the global portfolio for our distinguished Indian customers” stated Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.