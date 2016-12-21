Take on the track

The word ‘AMG’ in the name of a Mercedes model means one thing and one thing only: that the car means business. AMG, Mercedes-Benz’s high-performance division, is known for turning everyday luxury cars into truly special and, not to forget, truly quick machines. The C43 you see here is one of the smaller AMG models. But, don’t let the word ‘smaller’ fool you, it’s still part of the AMG line-up. This car is built with performance in mind, and perform it does. It will bridge the gap between the C 300 and the AMG C 63.

Even though it keeps the slimmer body of the regular C-Class, its larger wheels, flared wheel arches, diamond-mesh grille, special cladding, and rear lip spoiler highlight the fact that this is a proper AMG. There are a few changes inside as well. There’s red stitching on the matte black textile, and it gets microfibre sport seats. To add to the sporty theme, the seatbelts are red, the instrument cluster gets a checkered-flag pattern, and there’s aluminium trim thrown on the dash too.

The AMG C43 gets a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 that puts down 367hp of power and 520Nm of torque. This is the same engine found in the SLC 43 sportscar and the AMG GLE 43 Coupe SUV.

Compared with the standard C 300 petrol, the C43 features a modified chassis, an adjustable sports suspension set-up, a sports-tuned steering system, and larger brakes. It is also fitted with Merc’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system to help it put down all its power on the road more effectively.

Mercedes C43 AMG | Photo Credit: mail

Now, even though the C43 gets the smaller V6 engine, it still has that beastly AMG soundtrack. In fact, it almost sounds like the bigger 4.0-litre V8 engine found in the much more powerful AMG C 63.

Of course, the best place to test this car is on a racetrack, with all settings kept on the sportiest mode possible. Quite unsurprisingly, it carves up the track just effortlessly.

The steering is sharp and has great feedback. The car feels really planted at all times, and even though it may be less powerful than the AMG C 63, it is way more manageable from behind the wheel; which consequently gives you the confidence to go faster. The brakes too are just spectacular, helping you shed speed without any drama. This is a car that really gives you the confidence to push it harder than you normally would.

Mercedes C43 AMG | Photo Credit: mail

The AMG C43 really proves its intent, that of making Mercedes’ high-performance division more accessible to luxury car buyers. This is a car that encourages you to drive it hard, and the experience is really rewarding. Of course, like its less powerful rival, the Audi S5 Sportback, it will be brought into India as an import, and so, it is priced at a slightly lofty Rs 74.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But if you’re looking for your first performance car, the C43 certainly ticks all the right boxes.