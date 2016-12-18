Riding a new wave

Talking of bikes priced between Rs.1 to 2 lakhs in India, Royal Enfield is a tall name. In this segment, with around 50,000 units a month of RE’s selling, it enjoys 80 per cent of the market share . There has not been much of a real competition for it. The KTM Duke 200, Honda CBR 250R, Mahindra Mojo, and Yamaha YZF R15, while all being good products in their own ways, get to share the rest 20 per cent of the segment, with no clear leader among them. A deliberate and conspicuous absence of Bajaj Auto Ltd. here is to be noted. Yes, they have a Pulsar RS200 ABS falling in this price category. But the point is, they are now all set for more. Hopefully, competing to become the leader in 20 per cent of this segment.

Finally, after much wait with the last week launch of Dominar 400, the most powerful bike from Bajaj is out and is open for online bookings at Rs. 9000. It has now become clear that Bajaj sees a big market in premium sports bikes. Announcing the starting price of Rs.1.36 lakh, Eric Vas, President - Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd, stated at the launch event “Dominar 400 is the biggest motorcycle in its class. It is big yet comfortable, fast yet sure footed, large yet manoeuvrable, powerful yet easy to control, and premium yet not out of reach for customers. With the Dominar 400, bikers can finally dominate cities, highways and mountains at any time and under any riding conditions.”

Well maybe! Though, for now, all we know is that Bajaj Auto has put in everything for marketing and advertising campaign of Dominar. Something that the maker has always mastered. From the good old hoodibaba days to the most recent V bike (INS Vikrant) Bajaj managed to build great perception for its products – an emotional connect that is unmatched. Dominar 400 TV commercials spell that same magic with ‘Hush, little baby, don’t say a word’ lullaby and the bike exhaust sounds. The triple spark, 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled 374cc engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch.

The triple spark helps in faster combustion and thus greater fuel efficiency while the slipper clutch helps in precise gear shift at any RPM and a better rider control whilst decelerating. The bike has full LED lamps with vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On). A host of other features, a promise of a better seating position and a more comfortable journey.

Bajaj, this time, is getting into a new segment with a lot of promise. The bike promises a good real-world fuel efficiency of 28-32km/l from the 13litre fuel tank. It promises a low-slung saddle and an industry best 43 mm telescopic front forks. It promises 35PS of power and 35Nm of torque. But, among all these, most importantly, Bajaj assures to keep the Dominar series going with more bikes to come in the same family.