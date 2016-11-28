Ramping up the production

UM Motorcycle, the American bike maker, has now put up a roadmap to offer new stylish bikes with advanced features in the Indian market

Asian countries in general and India in particular are considered to be big markets for motor bikes. Such is the volume of sales that some research group claim Asia accounts for 84 per cent of the two-wheelers sold globally. And, it is still considered to be on the rise. The very fact that in the last couple of years we have seen new manufacturers entering the Indian two-wheeler market tells us of the scope and potential the industry has. This is enough for brands like Indian Motorcycle, Benelli, Triumph and UM Motorcycle to step in.

Here in a chat with Juan Villegas, Global Business Development Head, UM Motorcycles, and Rajeev Mishra, Director, UML India, we discuss how has been the entry of UM Motorcycles in India, how it is promoting its brand and what lies ahead for the customers.

UM Motorcycles as a brand came into existence in the early 2000’s in the United States. From then on to now, the brand has set up its distribution network in over 25 countries including its recent announcement to enter the European market. In India, UM Motorcycles group in a joint venture with Lohia Auto opened its 11th dealership in India in October 2016 making its entry with their Renegade series (Sport S and Commando) bikes which it calls as ‘Sport Cruisers’.

“Our philosophy is to offer our clients an opportunity to ride an exciting, modern, unique motorcycle line-up at a price that will be easy on the pocket,” shared Juan Villegas. Its sport cruisers priced around Rs. 1.59 and Rs. 1.69 lakh look stylish.

However, it hasn’t been a joyride for the group. An investment of over Rs. 100 crores in its 56 acres Kashipur Plant hasn’t been enough. An eye on localizing in future, the plant as of now is not running to its full capacity of 5, 000 units a month. From getting the bookings and then stopping them to ensure the delivery of bikes, there have been some areas of concern. Some complaints and some quality issues that are to be addressed.

But nothing to dampen the confidence. “We want to launch a model here every six months. While the Renegade Classic will hit the road in April 2017, we will launch a 400cc machine in October, post that, we’re thinking of getting into the 200cc space as well” said Rajeev Mishra. Currently its line-up has 280cc bikes which have single-cylinder water-cooled engine churning out 25bhp of power. The unique selling point being the highest ground clearance, biggest wheelbase, and an innovative feature Service Alert Maintenance. Further, the group is to offer two years of warranty for 20,000km which is extendable.

“We expect the demand to reach around 8,000 units per month in two years and so we are ramping up the production. Also, we are working on setting up a plant in the Southern or Western region of the country, may be in Pune, to address our customer base better” stated Mishra. With over 65 per cent localization and to further add around 20 per cent to the local manufacturing, UM Motorcycles is coming across as a serious player in the Indian market. It is a huge opportunity after all, and the American bike maker is doing its best to get its share.