On board the luxury liners

Volvo, a brand synonymous with building safe cars, has completely changed its design language, and as a result, its cars are no longer uninteresting to look at. The S90, for example, is a huge leap forward from the rather forgettable S80 – the sedan it replaces. This new car’s interior also looks supremely appealing. It’s loaded to the gills with features, offers a comfy ride and, with a near-five-metre length, has a majestic presence. On the other hand, you have the E-Class that has been the de facto choice for luxury car buyers for years. It’s comfortable, practical and the three-pointed star on its bonnet makes it extremely desirable. Plus, with the next generation car right around the corner, you can get one for some mouth-watering discounts that make the E-Class an even more attractive proposition. But the question is, does Volvo have what it takes to beat the E-Class at its own game?

Driving the Volvo S90’s front wheels is an incredibly smooth and extremely refined 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out a healthy 190hp. It’s rapid when you want it to be and, even when revved hard, it doesn’t sound strained. The eight-speed automatic gearbox it comes mated to, does a great job of choosing the right ratios and shifts are smooth throughout. There are driving modes too, ranging from Comfort to Dynamic, that change the characteristics of the car.

The Mercedes-Benz E250d is powered by a 207hp 2.1-litre diesel engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It’s a punchier engine than the S90’s, but doesn’t feel happy to rev. The engine isn’t as refined as the Volvo’s, but the well-insulated cabin helps keep things quiet. The gearbox also takes longer to change gears, as the shifts are tuned for comfort. Unlike the Volvo though, there are paddle shifters too, for manually changing gears.

The Volvo’s engine is the slightly stronger performer of the two in the real world. It is the quicker car for everyday driving. However, the Merc despatches the 0-100kph sprint in 8.31sec, which is 0.19sec faster than the S90.

Even though both these cars are tuned for passenger comfort, their behaviour over bad surfaces is very different. The S90 does a great job at minimising the impact caused by bad roads in a nice and quiet manner. However, as the speeds build, the Volvo tends to float a bit over wavy sections of the road. Having said that, the rear air suspension manages to keep the ride very cushy. On the other hand, the E-Class just glides over bad patches and the suspension just swallows everything that the road throws at it, without a hassle.

Try going faster around bends in the S90 and it almost immediately feels outside its comfort zone; sudden direction changes are executed only with some hesitation. Its steering is light and comfortable to use, especially at parking speeds. However, it does not weigh up enough at higher speed.

The Merc is nicer to drive in comparison. It feels flat and composed, its steering has more weight and, even when you drive it faster, feels much more precise and confident.

The Volvo’s cabin exudes a regal air. From the blonde interior to the wood inserts, and from the fine nappa leather on the seats to the 9.0-inch touchscreen system, everything screams luxury. Tiny details like the knurl-finished metal drive selector and engine start/stop knob, a rimless interior mirror and tasteful silver highlights all across the cabin only enhance its sense of occasion. The front seats are supremely comfy and offer great support.

Even at the rear, passengers have ample knee and headroom. Thanks to the four-zone climate control system, both rear passengers can individually set their preferred temperature.

The Merc’s cabin is the more solidly built of the two, but the design feels a bit dated. Still, the beige-and-dark-brown theme with unlacquered wood and silver inserts appears very premium. The interior feels like it’s built to last. Its doors shut with a solid thud, cocooning its passengers from the outside world like no other car in its segment.

Where the E-Class also edges ahead of the S90 is in terms of overall seat comfort. The Volvo has more legroom, but the backseat of the E-Class especially, is a bit more supportive. Also, accommodating an occasional third passenger will be relatively more comfortable in the E-Class as the S90 gets a larger floor hump.

The S90 is loaded to the brim with features like a massive 9.0-inch touchscreen system, semi-automatic park pilot (it steers the car into a parking spot automatically), LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, electric boot operation and a brilliant Bowers & Wilkins sound system which turns the cabin into a concert hall.

While the Mercedes-Benz is fairly well-equipped, it simply falls short when compared to the Volvo in this department. Stand-out features in the E-Class include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable steering wheel, paddle shifters, a full-size spare wheel and LED headlamps.

Undoubtedly, the E-Class has always been the benchmark for luxury, refinement and comfort. It’s solidly built, spacious and very practical with petrol and diesel engine options. Plus, heavy discounts of up to Rs 7 lakh on the outgoing car make it an all the more tempting package.

Volvo’s spanking-new S90, however, manages to outperform it by being more modern, more lavishly equipped and a near-match for it in most other areas. It blows its competition out of the water with its distinct looks and luxurious interiors.

It’s stuffed to the gills with features and is very comfortable to drive and be driven around in. Despite being a CBU, it’s priced very competitively too. If you overlook Volvo’s wafer-thin network, the S90 is actually a lot of car for the money.

Spec sheet

Volvo S90 D4 Inscription

List price: Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 1,969cc, 4-cylinder diesel

Power: 190hp at 4,250rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-2,500rpm

Fuel Tank: 55 litres

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250d Avantgarde

Price: Rs 52.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 2,143cc, 4-cylinder diesel

Peak power: 204hp at 4,200rpm

Torque: 500Nm at 1,600-1,800rpm

Fuel Tank: 80 litres