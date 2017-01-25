Mid-sized warriors

The modern car world moves at such a fast pace that it’s rare for any model to stay at the top of its class for more than a year or two. So, it’s remarkable that the Honda City has been the king of the mid-size sedans since its launch in 2014.

Could that reign finally end? The refreshed Skoda Rapid is the latest contender for the throne. It certainly has plenty to worry Honda — a quality cabin and premium styling to name some. And let’s not forget the popular and keenly-priced Maruti Ciaz. It has everything in good measure — good ride and handling, space, and it’s the cheapest car to buy and own.

Beginning with the Rapid, its 105hp 1.6-litre petrol engine is quite impressive. It performs well, sprinting 0-100kph in 11.20sec. The Rapid’s light clutch makes navigating through slow traffic hassle-free, and the slick gearbox adds to the driving pleasure.

However, the engine’s power delivery is not the smoothest, with spikes in performance coming at around 2,000rpm and past 4,000rpm. Also, the engine is easily the noisiest of the three, and gets increasingly loud after 3,000rpm.

The 92hp Ciaz has the smallest and least powerful engine of the three. So, it is no surprise that it is the slowest, taking 12.02sec for 0-100kph. It feels the liveliest in bumper-to-bumper traffic, however, which makes it a good city car. The light and precise gearshifts make it easier to drive, but if outright performance is what you want, the Ciaz will disappoint.

In comparison, the City’s 1.5-litre engine is quite the performer. Making 119hp, it’s the most powerful car here, and quite unsurprisingly, it’s the quickest car among the three; it takes just 10.13sec to 100kph from standstill. The City feels fairly responsive in the city too. The only complaint here is that the clutch could have been a bit lighter.

Skoda has nailed the ride and handling on the Rapid. It soaks up bumps pretty well, and even sharper undulations are dispatched with no more than a muted thud. The ride is flat, there’s very little body roll, and to top it all off, high-speed stability is second to none.

The Ciaz rides well too. Its takes our bad roads in its stride, but some road undulations and potholes do filter through to the cabin. At higher speeds, the Ciaz handles decently, but it doesn’t feel as confident as the Rapid.

At speed, the Honda City shows remarkable composure. There’s hardly any body roll and the City feels planted despite the narrow tyres. However, it doesn’t ride as well as the other two at slow speeds. It feels bouncy over undulations and it even crashes through bumps on occasion. Get inside the Rapid’s cabin and you are greeted by its well-appointed interiors. Although the dashboard design is a bit dated, everything is well put-together and the quality, fit and finish are top-notch. What’s nice is that the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system blends in with the rest of the design quite well.

Its front seats are pretty comfortable too, and the telescopic steering wheel makes finding a good driving position quite easy. Even the rear seats are fairly comfy and well-cushioned, but the rear bench is the least spacious of the three.

The City’s cabin majors on space and you’ll find acres of shoulder and legroom. The front seats are large and comfy, and it’s easy to find a good driving position too. The instrument cluster is easy to read and all buttons and knobs are easy to access. Where it really scores is in rear seat comfort. There’s plenty of legroom, the seats are nice and supportive, and the headroom is just about adequate. The City’s cabin can get a bit loud though. Road noise filters in as the cabin isn’t very well insulated, and another gripe is that the infotainment system isn’t the easiest to use either.

While the Ciaz’s interior might not impress at first, its dashboard looks elegant and upmarket. The driver’s seat is large, and you sit a bit higher than the other two. The spacious rear seat is also a boon. There’s lots of legroom, but the rear seats are slightly small and aren’t the most supportive. What also spoils the ambience are the steering wheel and switchgear that are shared with cheaper Marutis.

All three cars get Bluetooth connectivity, Aux, USB, cruise control and leather seats. The City and the Ciaz also get satellite navigation and a reversing camera. What’s nice is that all are equipped with ABS and dual airbags.

The new Rapid here gets some noticeable updates like the stylish new front end with LED day-time running lamps, and as a result, it looks fresh and attractive. The quality of interiors has improved, and addition of equipment like a touchscreen infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, make the Rapid better value for money. Its peppy petrol motor, although noisy, makes for a fun driving experience. What also helps the Rapid’s case is that it feels tough and robust. However, it loses out to its rivals due to a cramped cabin.

The Ciaz, on the other hand, has quite a spacious cabin. It’s got the smallest motor of the three, but it’s easy to drive in town. At Rs 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it’s the cheapest of the three, and it’s the most fuel-efficient car of the lot too. All these factors make the Ciaz one of the best mid-size sedans in the market today. However, as an overall package, it still isn’t a match for the City. As for the Honda, it’s got the creamiest engine and gearbox of the three, and clearly is the best car to drive. It doesn’t stop there either. Its back seat is more comfortable than some of the costlier cars and it’s very well-equipped too. There are some not-so-nice bits; its ride is a bit choppy, the build is a bit light and noise insulation isn’t great either. Still, it wins because it appeals to both self-driven owners and those who spend most of the time in the back seat. The City, then, continues to be the best mid-size sedan you can buy.

Skoda Rapid Style - petrol MT

Price: Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 1,598cc, four-cylinders

Power: 105hp at 5,200-5,250rpm

Torque: 153Nm at 3,750-3,800rpm

Honda City VX (O) - petrol MT

Price: Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 1,497cc, four-cylinders

Power: 119hp at 6,600rpm

Torque: 145Nm at 4,600rpm

Maruti Ciaz ZXi+ - petrol MT

Price: Rs 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 1,373cc, four-cylinders

Power: 91hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 130Nm at 4,000rpm