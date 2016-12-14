Fortune on wheels

The Fortuner has been extremely popular for its butch looks, heavy-duty construction and bulletproof reliability. This new-generation SUV is longer, wider and heavier than the version it replaces, and has significantly evolved over its decade-long life cycle.

The design language is more Lexus than Land Cruiser now, with more contemporary and flashier styling. Some might miss the squarish proportions of the older car, but it still looks imposing, courtesy its tall stance and high bonnet line. The wide LED headlights on each corner, bucketloads of chrome, large 18-inch wheels and squared wheel arches work well to garner ample attention on our roads.

The interiors of the Fortuner get a much-deserved upgrade. The dashboard design is quite attractive, featuring a variety of materials like wood finish, gloss black and matte silver surfaces, and leather. While the double-stitched leather on the dash’s fascia looks premium, many plastics feel low-rent for a car that costs Rs. 30 lakh.

The front seats are large and comfortable, making them ideally suited for long-distance touring. The middle row also boasts big, wide seats where there’s ample headroom and shoulder room. The seat is placed at a good height and offers a good amount of overall support and comfort.

Getting into the third row is pretty easy, as the middle-row seats conveniently tumble forward with the pull of a lever. Adults can be seated here with acceptable levels of comfort; the 50:50 split backrest reclines too.

The Fortuner is stuffed with features like keyless entry, start-stop button, electric tailgate operation, bi-beam LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, reverse camera and sensors, leather upholstery, 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, driving modes and more. The safety kit includes seven airbags and ABS with EBD, which are standard across the range. Downhill assist control, active traction control and electronic drive select feature (2H, 4H and 4L) are offered on the 4WD versions.

The two engines tested here include the new 177hp 2.8-litre diesel and the 166hp 2.7-litre petrol. The diesel offers plenty of grunt at low revs and is quite responsive. Using the manual gearbox, it is easy to tell that the motor is very drivable, as you can happily punt around town at low engine speeds. This way, you’ll also work around the noise which this motor makes at higher rpms. What makes it enjoyable to drive is that it packs a solid punch during regular driving conditions.

The Fortuner comes with three driving modes – Eco, Power and Normal. Responses are the sharpest in ‘Power’, with the big SUV eagerly lunging forward at the slightest tap of the throttle. Normal mode too delivers sharp responses, while Eco is solely for achieving maximum fuel efficiency.

The new six-speed manual has a nice feature called iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) that blips the throttle every time you slow down to downshift to a lower gear; so there’s no jerk felt in the cabin, and releasing the clutch smoothly is easy. Speaking of which, the clutch is quite light for an SUV this size.

The petrol is clearly the more refined of the two engines. Where you have a lot of clatter and gurgling on the diesel, the petrol purrs and revs so smoothly, it truly makes for a relaxed driving experience. There’s also a fair bit of power and performance on hand. However, what you do miss during overtakes is the punch and sheer pulling power of the diesel.

The new Fortuner also rides and handles better. The new suspension and large 265/60 R18 tyres allow you to drive over broken roads without batting an eyelid. It doesn’t feel as top-heavy as before while changing direction. Being a ladder frame SUV, wavy surfaces will bring about some vertical movement, so low and medium speed ride is not very settled. Still, it’s a big improvement over the earlier car and a lot more comfortable as well. What Toyota has also improved massively are the brakes. They have an impressive bite and even do a stellar job of slowing the car down from high speeds. The steering wheel, though, is still heavy at parking speeds, which makes it a bit of a chore to drive in city traffic.

Overall, the new Fortuner is a great proposition. It’s massive, offers oodles of style, packs the right amount of kit and wears the ever-so-dependable ‘Toyota’ badge. There’s little doubt that this SUV is far more luxurious and comfortable than the one it replaces.

Yes, the quality of plastics used in the cabin is not up to the mark in some areas, and, at Rs 25.92-27.61 lakh for the petrol and Rs 27.52-31.12 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is on the expensive side for its segment. But, for someone looking for a tough, dependable vehicle that has the potential to outlast its owner, this new Fortuner is the answer.

Under the hood

Price: Rs 27.52-31.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine size: 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel

Power: 177hp at 3,400rpm

Torque: 420Nm (MT)/450Nm (AT) at 1,600-2,400rpm

Gearbox: 6-speed manual/6-speed auto

0-100kph: 11.21 sec (MT)/12.65 sec (AT)

Tyres (f-r): 265/60 R18