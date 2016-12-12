A refined monster!

more-in

How spectacular it is that the technical brilliance of all of Japan seems to have come under one tiny little roof, the roof of GT-R. What! Did I say ‘tiny little’ and GT-R in the same breath. Some might get offended. Well, you can call it a ‘Godzilla’ i.e. a monster to overcome your sighs. But, it still is spectacularly crafted. Nissan Motor Corporation swears by the detailing of their GT-R that was recently launched in Mumbai at a price tag of Rs.1.99 crores.

A power of 565 horses, the big 3.8 litre engine, and 637 Nm of torque sounds mind-boggling in numbers. But, what is more impressive is the research done and refinement brought to this sixth generation model of an iconic machine. For instance, the makers tweaked with the ignition-timing control of the cylinders and added thrust from the twin turbochargers. This one goes crazy fast clocking 0-100kph in under three seconds with a top-speed of 315kmph.

In India, the 2017 GT-R which was first unveiled globally in March at the New York International Auto Show, will be a completely-built-up unit coming from Nissan’s plant in Tochigi, Japan. It will be a flagship car in Nissan India portfolio which, at present, doesn’t have a lot of cars. With Terrano, Sunny, and Micra, Nissan India reported a growth in sales of November 2016.

Speaking at the GT-R launch event Guillaume Sicard, President – Nissan India Operations, said, “The GT-R is a very special car for Nissan and we are delighted to add it to our Indian line-up for the first time in its history. It is the epitome of Nissan’s technology and design and demonstrates our brand promise of innovation and excitement. It also continues our commitment to our Indian customers to offer an evolving range of dynamic and exciting new models. The GT-R will give a great boost to the Nissan brand in India and is guaranteed to turn many heads.”

Turning many heads is a sure thing. From the exterior of the car one can easily take notice of the new signature V-Motion grille at the front, the added curvy lines on the sides for a better aerodynamic performance and superb twin-ringed LED tail lights. On the inside, the 2+2 coupé has abundant use of leather. There is a cockpit-like all buttoned up feel with a touch-screen, three-spoke steering wheel, and 11 speakers from Bose. All of what it takes to make you feel comfortable and technologically superior.

And Nissan India is doing it all to build the image of their brand. From signing John Abraham as the brand ambassador to having him as the first customer of GT-R in India, Nissan is definitely getting some mileage.

However, it remains to be seen how it goes on from here for the Japanese automobile major.