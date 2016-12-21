A balancing act

BMW’s popular 5-Series has always struck a balance between a sporty drive and luxury. Its outgoing avatar, however, is considered to be the one that traded some of its sporting content in favour of luxury. The challenge for the next-gen 5-Series, then, is to widen its scope; to be more luxurious, comfortable and spacious, and also to re-establish itself as the best driving car in its class. How does it fare?

The design of the new 5-Series is more evolutionary than revolutionary. The most easily discernible differences are the new headlights that are now fused with the grille, as on the 7, and the chin is much more aggressive. Other highlights include a new 7-Series-like vent behind the front wheel arch, tight, muscular flanks, a new set of distinctive tail-lamps and the impossibly long wheelbase, which gives the impression that the front wheels are pushed far out. The new car is also longer, but looks sportier and more compact due to the muscular styling.

The changes are a lot more radical under the skin. It is an aluminium-intensive construction, and as a result, is 95-100kg lighter and significantly stronger too. Plus, it gets a new front suspension and a rear-wheel-steering system to make it more agile.

BMW 5-series interior | Photo Credit: mail

The increase in external dimensions has netted the new 5-Series greater interior space, notably at the rear. It feels wider in the back, the plush leather seats provide a more 7-Series-like experience and there’s a lot more legroom too. Up front, there’s more shoulder room and width, as well as a greater feeling of space, a good bit thanks to the compact dash design and the airy cabin.

Sportier in its outlook, the dash looks and feels as plush as that of the 7-Series. Many will appreciate the use of angular chrome brackets and wood, a combination that works brilliantly here, and the huge step up in quality is evident too. Also carried over from the 7-Series are a gesture control system for the infotainment system, the ‘Sport’ and ‘Comfort’ drive-mode buttons, and the fiddly little air-con and seat ventilation ‘touch’ controls.

The new 5-Series will be sold in India in 520d (190hp), 530d (265hp) and 530i petrol (252hp) form; a stronger 540i petrol will also come to India, although at a later stage. The 530d tested here had four-wheel drive.

BMW 5-series | Photo Credit: mail

The new 530d feels familiar, but is much more energetic. With 265hp and a car that’s a 100kg lighter, it has the ability to gather pace as soon as you put your right foot down. This is done with a hush and calm that is almost Mercedes-like in nature. In fact, drive the new 5 in its most relaxed setting and you’ll realise that cabin insulation has clearly taken a big step forward.

Engine refinement is much improved too, as during normal operation, very little engine noise enters the cabin. There’s a nice snarl from the 3.0-litre straight-six engine as the revs build, and at really high engine speeds, it really feels like a petrol.

The 5-Series also kills it when it comes to ride. No air springs are used here, but the suspension smartly rounds off bumps, giving you the impression that you’re riding on air-suspension. It even manages sharp bumps quite well; only larger and deeper holes making it feel a bit ‘clunky’.

What’s also quite gratifying is that the new 5 even has the ability to shake off its buttoned-up 7-Series mannerisms whenever you ask it to. It’s not as sharp a handler as the 3-Series, but put it in ‘Sport Plus’ mode and the steering, gearbox and throttle tighten up so nicely, they put a big smile on your face.

The car now steers with more immediacy and agility, and the rear-wheel steering helps steer the car more aggressively. Clearly, the new model is a big step up from the current 5-Series.

Yes, there’s a bit of body roll, but the new 5 feels so sure-footed, you’re always looking to push it each time an opportunity arises.

BMW’s new 5-Series is a car that now has a much broader spread of talents. Much more comfortable and better put-together on the inside, it is more refined, better equipped and most importantly, it’s much nicer to drive. It may not be as sharp as a 3-Series or, for that matter, its older, nippier predecessors. But dial in Sport mode and it’s a car that delivers plenty of agility, poise and a uniquely enjoyable driving experience. The new 5, clearly, is a significant step forward and a car worth waiting for when it comes to India in late 2017.