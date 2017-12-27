How Hyderabad laughs

It is a late Monday evening and over cocktails and drinks, a youngster gets ready to make people laugh. The crowd listening to him is small but the guy musters enough courage to begin his open mic act. These open mic sessions repeat on weekdays before these stand-up stars take on weekends to deliver punchlines. All through the year one saw corporate events and shows held in pubs, auditoriums and hotels feature stand up artistes who take a dig on relationships, break-ups, girlfriends, marriages, office gossip and anything that takes their fancy.

Change in scene

The stand-up scene has been gradually picking up in 2017, and Hyderabadis have been high on humour. “While we have 15-16 guys who perform regularly in open mics; we have three full time comics doing only stand-up comedy,” shares stand-up comic Rajasekhar Mamidanna, who feels a city’s stand-up scene can be known by the number of open mic sessions that it hosts.

Comics from metros

There has also been a surge in live comics from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru who perform regularly in the city. Their comedy shows, gigs and acts make the tribe of comedy lovers grow. Vipul Goyal, who made his debut in Hyderabad in 2011 feels the city is home to many IT companies, which has helped the scene. “There is more acceptance and appreciation for stand-up acts. This is true not just for Hyderabad but for India as well; There are a lot of corporate jobs which bring in a diverse crowd,” he points out.

Rohit Swain of Funny Side-Up recalls how three years ago only three events would be listed in Bookmyshow for the whole month! “Also, these events would be by comics outside Hyderabad. And, we would get a 10-minute opening act before a popular comic performed. Now, we have a good line-up and Hyderabadis have faith in local comics.”

While these artists get the attention, the same cannot be said about those participating in open-mic sessions. Rajshekar points out many do not know the difference between a live show and an open mic event. “There is no pressure because the crowd has not bought the ticket; one listens to the comics and if they are are not good, one can walk out. A more refined and quality work of an artiste comes out in a show and the artiste reaches that stage only through several open mics. Only when an audience is mature enough to know the difference, they will encourage both.”

Where are the women?

While the male comics inch towards popularity, Hyderabad humorous side still doesn’t have many funny women. Rupali Tyagi is one of the rare ones. A year-old in the industry, she enjoys being on stage; making strangers laugh gives her a high, she says. “We definitely need more women comics in Hyderabad. Being funny has nothing to do with gender but it is also true that there are few women in comedy. This may be because traditionally, men are expected to to take centerstage,” she states.

However, new comics like Rupali get support from experienced comics to build the scene. “Comics are a close-knit community. I think it is just a matter of time before you see more women in the spotlight. The first step is to come to an open mic and get on stage,” she enthuses.

While the humour scene attracts new stakeholders, it is also true that Hyderabadass Comedy Club ceases to exist. “Although the club is not there, at the physical space in Heart Cup, we still do open mic events; it is not a dedicated space for comedy any more,” elaborates Rajashekar.

The humour bandwagon with our local stars promises to roll, bringing in a new flavour and keeping the punchlines flowing.