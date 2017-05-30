It’s all in the game

more-in

My first vehicle was a black Pulsar 180 I bought in 2010. I still have it. They had launched the 200 or 220 at the time, but I wanted the 180. I clocked 70,000 or 80,000km in two years, because I was crazy about it. Most of the time, I used to be away with the Indian team, at tournaments or in training camps. But whenever I went home, I’d ride the bike a lot. I was in a relationship at the time, so I used to ride to my girlfriend’s place at maximum speed!

I would cover 300-400 kilometres over a weekend. I was in Ernakulam and she was studying in Thrissur. So I would pick her up and then go to Idukki, where she was from. Idukki is in the Western Ghats, so it was just beautiful to ride there. We’d go to Munnar often. Sometimes, we’d even go to Trivandrum, which is a long way away. It was a lot of fun. But after a back injury—a bulging disc—I couldn’t sit in the saddle for long periods, so I stopped riding. Also, when you start playing serious, professional sport, riding a bike is dangerous, because an accident can destroy your future. So I gradually cut down on riding, and only drive my cars now. But I still own the bike and will never give it away. It’s very close to my heart. There are so many emotions tied to it. It’s my first vehicle, and I bought it with my own money. I occasionally ride it now when I go home. My brother used to ride it for some time, but he’s now in Canada. My dad prefers automatic scooters to motorbikes, so he doesn’t use it either. But I tell my dad to start it every day, so that the battery doesn’t die.

I’ve never met with any accidents on the bike, but the bike itself has suffered a couple of falls. I once left it on the side of the road and a truck came and knocked it down. This has happened a few times actually. One half of the bike is completely scratched, but I’ve been safe.

Looking back at those days now fills me with so much happiness. Growing up, when I was desperate for a bike, I couldn’t get one. I had to wait a long time. So when I was finally capable of buying one, I was thrilled. I will never forget the long, slow rides. There’s nothing quite like riding in the rain in Kerala.

As told to Shreedutta Chidananda