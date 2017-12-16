Decléor Ritual comes to Coimbatore

I had misgivings when Shan of Page 3 first told me about the newly introduced Decléor Ritual. “It is aroma therapy and the ritual will take about two hours.” I am not very fond of ‘aromas’, as they tend to trigger headaches, and, two, lying down for two hours during the day for a facial is definitely unusual for me. “But that is exactly why we recommend busy women try this out,” says Shan.

The Decléor Ritual promises wonderful things. First it is all organic — the creams, oils, serums exfoliates the ritual uses are drawn from a collection of 41 essential oils, 31 botanical oils and 150 plant extracts.

This is for those who need to know the details. I am just relieved that nothing smells overpowering.

I submit myself to a skin consultation after which it is decided I have mature skin and therefore will be treated with products using the Iris flower essential oil among many others.

There is a specially trained team for this ritual that involves special massage strokes — “a protocol of gestures” as it is described — meant to knead those knots of tension away and leave you in bliss. The strokes draw from Tai-Chi and Shiastsu and are supposed to diffuse the active ingredients in the oils and serums and stimulate the flow of energy.

“The focus is on mind, body and skin. It was Solange Dessimoulie who came up with this formulae as she strongly believed in the power of Nature,” explains Shan.

The room is softly lit, soothing music is playing in the background and flickering candles to set the mood. Pratiksha, who is going to give me the facial, quickly points out the unguents she will use and explains the steps. I can’t remember much of all that. Once she starts with a neck and back massage, I sink into a stupor.

A deeply satisfying back, shoulder, legs and arms massage later, she begins on my face. The ritual addresses pressure points like the under-eyes, the temple, the brows...

Like all good-quality products, the cleansers, scrubs and toners smell subtle and Pratiksha’s gentle fingers seem to coax them into getting under my skin. I have been assured that the healing, beautifying and brightening qualities will be felt deep within. I sleep soundly through it all but I do know two masks are applied.

Page 3 Salon also provides you with a follow-up kit, if you desire, of a serum and a cream that will have a long lasting benefit for your skin.

Info you can use

Choose from several rituals like the Petit Ritualm (₹3,000), for those short on time. It promises a power nap besides a glow! There are Hydrating, Brightening and Firming Rituals (₹5,000) and the Signature Ritual (₹7.000)

Open from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm at Page 3, No 38/40, Race Course Road, Opp Collector Bungalow Central

Call 0422-4223331 to make an appointment