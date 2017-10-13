Conversations in clay

She’s been throwing clay for over a decade, but Reena Rai — the first woman to set up a pottery studio in Sikkim — admits it still doesn’t cease to amaze her. Calling it a therapeutic process, she shares, “Working with clay gives me time to reflect on many things; I feel it talks to me.” At Maato (which means mud, soil and land of belonging), her studio in Kitam, she creates tableware, tiles and extravagant murals, while ensuring she provides artisans with sustainable livelihoods.

A former Montessori school teacher, Rai quit her stable career to venture out on her own after a chance encounter with the Amish community in the US. “Their simplicity and self-sustenance struck me,” she says. After learning pottery at the Central Village Pottery Institute at Belgaon, Karnataka, she next went to Goa to learn Azulejos, the Portuguese art of ceramic painting. She then returned to her home town as it is located in a rain shadow area (ensuring dry weather), abundant with rich red soil, making it just right for pottery.

Murals to suit

A great deal of thought has been invested into everything at Maato. She points out that the studio’s logo — the silhouette of a chorten, the traditional Sikkimese stupa, embodies the five elements of nature (earth, water, air, fire and ether).

Explaining her three distinct product lines, Rai says the first is functional, with affordable items like tea sets, soup bowls, spoon rests, and bath accessories (from ₹200 onwards). The second comprises carved table-top and wall-mounted ceramic plates and tiles, hand painted or inscribed with Sikkimese motifs: cherry blossoms, magnolia, ferns, and religious symbols (customisable, and between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000). This line also includes bottles, hip flasks, and her trademark piggy banks, engraved with names and a favourite with children. Her third series (priced at ₹10,000 upwards) has customised murals with Buddhist symbols, ceramic installations with traditional motifs like the eight lucky signs, dragons, souvenir name plates, carved prayer plaques and made to order embossed tiles.

Explaining how the creative process begins with selecting the right quality of clay, she says, “I work with both red and white clay — the former is rich in iron and mica — and I use lead-free, non-toxic glazes.” Wheel-throwing, of course, is her favourite part. “There’s a magic in watching clay take various shapes.” Rai is currently working on owl banks, earring holders and diffusers for the festive season.

Scaling up

Alongside running her studio, she teaches pottery to women in and around her village and conducts workshops for children. The first group she trained had young girls who had dropped out of school and she soon roped in housewives. Today, many of those women help Rai run Maato.

While pottery is not a traditional enterprise in the State, Rai has taken on the challenge and is gradually taking her products to a larger audience. She is now working on establishing her second studio in Paykong, in East Sikkim, and plans on extending her work to self help groups and schools.

For details, visit her Facebook Page, Studio Maato, or call, 094750 09119.