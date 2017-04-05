Hyderabad's own oval office

It’s been seven years since the Oval office of iLabs opened in Hyderabad. Now it’s known by several names. Some call it the Diamond building for their use of glass, some Dome building for its shape, yet others call it egg-shaped building beside Inorbit Mall, all thanks its semi-oval structure. But there’s no gainsaying that it’s an architectural wonder whose identity has remained distinct over the years. Spread over four floors near the Durgam Cheruvu, the Oval office designed by Uday Joshi Associates is named after the US presidential building, iLabs General Manager Ramesh Gopigiri informs us.

Among the key issues the founders considered when discussing the design of the building was the heat absorbed by glass structures during summers. As a solution, the building’s double layered sandwich glass interspersed with an adhesive acts as a protective layer for the lightweight structure from heat and ensures that the interior spaces remain cool. The shadow of the higher iLabs building in front of the Oval office also helps.

One would get the best view of the Oval office standing across the iLabs common cafeteria on the fourth floor. What makes this Oval office equally interesting is the amount of greenery and the garden-like space that envelopes it. Though the Durgam Cheruvu waters are close to drying up, the greenery and the lake backdrop to the office is a delightful sight, eespecially during sunrise and sunset. The interiors of the Oval office too tell a unique story. Given its compactness, the offices of Ernst and Young and Regus, on the ground and first floors respectively, are packed with fascinating interior design elements.

The inner space, shaped like a maze, features art works, photographs based on the Buddha besides a wide array of motifs. Apart from the compelling sight of the Durgam Cheruvu view, the natural lighting adds an enriching dimension to the office space.

The view from the glass walls is also a key factor for the office space’s rental charges.

“Ever since we built the space, the curiosity about it has never died down. Offices were willing to take up the space, given its out-of-the-box identity. In fact only a few structures like this exist even across the globe (one in Germany and the Infosys building in Mysore are others). The heat during the summer may be daunting, but we take enough care to reduce the impact and ensure they make the most of the positives,” reveals Ramesh.

Incidentally, maintenance of the exteriors is a critical issue. Given the delicate exteriors, people who weigh only 50 kgs or below are permitted to clean the structure, once a month.

Oval Office,iLabs

Where: Madhapur

What: Office Space

Area: 45,000 square feet