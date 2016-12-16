What are you gifting?

What happened to the simple present? One that took a few days of thinking to make or purchase, one that was wrapped with love in an old silk scarf or even a newspaper? What happened to the awaited chuckle and the inside joke behind the gift?

My most cherished present remains a book my grandfather gifted me several years ago — it had no ribbons or wrapping paper. And since then the other favourite gifts are the little drawings my kids bring back to me from school. It is the little things always, isn’t it? Shall we pledge then to gift thoughtfully this season? I for one always do. If you step back from the frenzy of the party and the dressing up, you will do just fine here.

Spend a minute or two recollecting how you met the person you need to gift and how long you have known them for. Try to identify their hobbies, favourites or Facebook likes. Stalking may be okay just this once. If they have a Pinterest page, you may have hit jackpot! The essence of thoughtful gifting lies in delighting the ‘giftee’.

Get Out of the Box

While the idea of the big square gift box with ribbons has become the norm, some of the best ideas lie outside the square. Think cheese for the food lover, a sock subscription for shoe lover, a magazine sign up for the avid reader and an Amazon prime account for the super busy. Break away from the old-school hand delivered gifting and the mandatory bouquet of imported flowers. You can do better. And while an unexpected gift is charming, sometimes asking your friend or colleague what exactly they prefer and need may just bring a big smile to their faces. We all have our wishlists don’t we?

Personalise

Having taken the time to think, plan and buy said present, it’s time to take it up a notch. First comes the wrapping. What would bring a smile to their faces? A gold foil wrap or brown paper covered in stickers or hand written songs? I once received a gift covered in lipstick kisses from my sisters. I still have that wrapper! It was the epitome of ‘personal’ to me.

Then comes the note; oh the note — the loveliest part of it all. The note and the words on it basically seal the deal. Step away from the ‘Dear xyz’. Be honest, be real, tell a story, make them keep the card. Write inside the cover of the book, on the CD and choose your words thoughtfully.

Pick the right time

And finally, how and when will you give the gift? Choose a time most convenient to the person you are sending the gift to. We are certainly past the ‘carry-gift-to-event’ days. Gift the newly wedded couple a spa treatment at the honeymoon resort directly. Or have it delivered to their office on a Monday afternoon to break the monotony. Ensure the time and effort taken by you shows and won’t it be wonderful to see their reaction in person, instead of the gifts carted off post party into the car?