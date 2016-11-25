One for every room

Nesting tables are a great addition to any home, says Teja Lele Desai

Nesting – or nested – tables are a set of small tables of graduated size; the set can be stacked together, each fitting within the one that’s immediately larger. Designed to work ‘independently and interdependently’, nesting tables are a great addition to any home. They offer a lot more table space without taking up a lot of room, and are extremely interesting as they can be arranged in different configurations.

Created with flexibility and mobility in mind, nesting tables, originally called the quartetto table as they were a four-piece stacking set, were widely popularised by English designer Thomas Sheraton more than two centuries ago.

Today, nesting tables are available in a variety of materials – wood, acrylic, stainless steel, wrought iron or a mix – and styles. There’s bound to be a set that’s perfect for, well, your nest!

In the living room

Try configuring your nesting tables to create a single chic multi-tiered coffee table. This works particularly well with tables that have a luxe look – think glass and rose gold, wood and white marble and so on. They can even replace your end tables that nestle by the sofa and create multiple surfaces that are ideal for changing tablescapes. You could even arrange a couple of them next to a full-size coffee table in a large living room to mix things up.

In the bedroom

A set of stylish nesting tables by the armchair in your bedroom look good and open up to provide more functional space when you need it. If you have the space, a configuration creates a multi-tiered effect that keeps your eyes moving.

You could even give the regular night stand the go-by and bring in a classic wooden set of nesting tables. They give you one surface typically, and more when you it. You can easily change the positioning of the table depending on your need or the look you’re aiming for.

Around the home

If you have a terrace garden or verandah, try sneaking in a set of nesting tables in natural materials such as cane, bamboo or wicker. They hold within them the promise of hidden space – much needed for get-togethers – and have an outdoorsy vibe. A hardy set is ideal for a child’s room – you can pull out individual tables when friends drop in and everyone wants a surface to work on. A solid set works well in the dry area of a bathroom; you can spread them out if you’re indulging in an at-home spa session. If your home already has too much furniture, but you really want a set, we suggest you pick nesting tables in acrylic. They give you all the advantages and don’t add any visual volume.

Whatever your home and style may be like, there's clearly a nesting table that will suit you.