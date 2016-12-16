City-based senior architect K. Jaisim of Jaisim Fountainhead, known for effective and functional designs with earthy materials, once said designing staircases is a specialised art. With thousands of creative staircases to his credit, Jaisim’s work reflects his persona. “While one’s engineering and design sense rules the science of shaping a staircase and its vertical rise, the ambience that it throws about determines the basic imagination that an architect has to follow. It’s a space that one opens up for creative usage,” says Mr. Jaisim.

So, what do individual interior designers and design studios catering to these spaces have as further solutions? “Staircases can be tricky to design,” says architect and industrial designer Madhurima Kordale. “But if done right, they can add much dimension to the room and define the space,” she says.

Whether it is the style, the materials used or even the light quality on it, a staircase is so imposing that its treatment can make or break a space.

“If you have huge spaces with open layouts and high ceilings, make your staircase the focal point of the room. Or, it can be a room divider to demarcate two spaces, décor kept to the barest minimum. And if the plumbing permits, you could squeeze in a powder room!,” advises Madhurima.

Modular solutions

Even if the recent years have seen people bring in indoor plants to add a dash of green for the staircase spaces, the entry of modular home solution companies have helped them consider the area for more use. Tony Bopaiah, Head, Homestudio.com says his firm gets requests for design inputs for staircase space. Homestudio.com is an omni-channel start-up offering global home solutions in the modular home solution category that is aligned to the new Indian urban lifestyle. “We have been sharing ideas for converting the area into a study area with a small desk and chair with wall storage for files; of creating a tiny play area for children where they get a cosy nook to read books or have their doll house; or create interesting spaces for holding umbrellas, raincoats, galoshes or even a water- and damp-proof cloak room!” says Mr. Bopaiah.

Use it the right way

There are many ways it can be done right, according to Madhurima Kordale. An armchair, a streamlined credenza or a vintage console table or a wingback chair with a floor lamp can make it a cozy reading nook; if close to your foyer, use the space for closets for those extra pairs of shoes, jackets and umbrellas. Close to your kitchen? Built-in drawers with stainless steel racks make an excellent pantry; a wide space can serve as a study or home office which could be semi-open with frosted glass screens or a room divider.