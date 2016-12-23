For that surprise element

Is it about sustainability, reducing energy consumption and using natural materials, is it about bringing in flexibility in spaces to accommodate changing lifestyles, is it about signature designs and iconic structures, eye-catching facades, is it about restoring traditional old buildings and making them reusable to suit current lifestyles, is it about striking a dialogue with the exterior elements prevailing in and around the site or is it about the importance of aesthetics even in spaces that are designed as affordable housing?

An engrossing discussion was hosted by InCITE gallery recently between a visiting team of Swiss architects from the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects (SIA) and the architects of Bengaluru on various points of design and structure that mark our buildings. Presenting a select set of projects for discussion were Swiss Architects Christian Kerez, Margrit Althammer, Rene Hochuli, Martin Jauch, and Monika Pia Jauch-Stolz.

The energy efficient office building presented by architect Christian Kerez incorporated air ventilation that permitted indoor climate control, allowing the energy consumption to fall below the requirement of the 2000 watts-per person-society, thus achieving the Swiss passive housing standard (Minergie P). The sustainable building design, besides other elements, comes with circular fire escape balconies that provide shading during summer while letting in the sun during winter.

Boutique hotel

Reusing an existing building and turning it into an amazing structure that meets current lifestyle requirements is again a sustainable feature that architects attempt. Former brewery Hurlimann was converted into a stunning boutique hotel by architects Margrit Althammer and Rene Hochuli, featuring 60 bedrooms and suites amongst other facilities along with a direct access to Zurich’s latest thermal baths.

While retaining the ambience of the brewery where beer bottles formed a large hanging chandelier, the old building was stabilised, the spaces deftly designed around the existing structure and even existing machines.

A lot of wood was infused into the structure that was made predominantly of limestone walls.

The affordable housing project handled by architects Martin Jauch and Monika Pia Jauch-Stolz, gives the feeling of an individual house by the manner of its design and its individual open space.

Coming up in the border of the city with the forest space on one side and steep hill on the other, the structure is oriented towards the sun.

Weathering

The façade being wood and given the tendency of wood to age and appear shabby over time, the architects opted for weathering it to bring in a grey shade that would remain grey. In essence, aesthetics was not given a backseat, even if the spaces were meant to be affordable.

While every unit has an open space, with small connecting bridges and irregular spaces bringing in an element of surprise and differential design, courtyard with playground adds to the utility aspect combined with beauty.

Bengaluru projects

The discussion also saw presentation of iconic projects from Bengaluru by architect Kiran Venkatesh. Be it a commercial space structured completely with recycled materials and earthy elements, designed by architect firm Pragrup, or the retail complex designed as a rubix cube on a triangular site by architect firm CnT Architects, the corporate office with its large fluted bangs of exposed concrete, designed by Mindspace Architects, the famous Freedom Park designed by Mathew and Ghosh Architects, the nature inspired foot overbridges designed by mayaPRAXIS, the range of projects presented for the discussion and their design import was striking, triggering many a query.