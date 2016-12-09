Five must-haves

more-in

The pace of modern life has made multi-taskers out of all of us. When we adapt so well, why should we expect anything less from our furniture? These five pieces of furniture are great additions to every home – big, small or in-between.

Ladder shelf

Ladders, old and new, are having a moment in home décor. They can be used as towel or blanket racks, in any room in the home. But if you think a simple ladder won’t cut it in your home, we suggest you get a ladder shelf. Choose from leaning ladder frames that have four or five shelves, and provide ample space to put away your books, souvenirs and knick-knacks. The best part about ladder shelves is their versatility; you can use them in any room in the home – in the living room to stack your accessories, in the children’s room to store small books and toys, and even in the bathroom to squirrel away towels and toiletries.

Bar trolley

The bar trolley was actually born as a tea trolley during Victorian times. The end of prohibition led to tea being swapped for liquor, and the bar cart became a fancy accessory that was wheeled out during cocktail hour and parties. A variety of bar trolleys are now available to match every kind of design sensibility, be it modern, vintage, pop art or contemporary. This multi-tasker can be rolled around the home and used in every room – as a bedside table, as a bookshelf, end table, and for bathroom or kitchen storage.

Console table

Console tables come from France, having made their entry in the world of furniture in the 18th century. They were born as small crescent-shaped tables fastened to the wall at counter height with a little curved bracket known as a console. Back then, these tables sported front legs to make it appear that they were free-standing. Over time, they evolved into free-standing tables, shaped like a half moon or rectangular and are now workhorses that blend form and function. This easy piece of furniture can be used in a variety of spaces – the entryway, the dining room or even the bedroom topped with a mirror.

Sideboard

Also called a buffet, a sideboard is a piece of furniture that has been a part and parcel of dining rooms for centuries. Mainly used to lay down food in a buffet setting – particularly a hot breakfast – they have remained a constant in furniture stores. The surface is now often used as display area while the drawers help home-makers put away their crockery, tablecloths and napkins. During parties or large gatherings, the surface can be used as a bar or salad/dessert buffet.

Nesting tables

Nesting – or nested – tables were originally known as the quartetto table as they were designed as a four-piece stacking set. They were made extremely popular by English designer Thomas Sheraton more than two centuries ago. A set of small tables of graduated size, they can be stacked together as each table fits within the one that’s immediately larger. The tables can work independently and interdependently and lend themselves to flexibility and mobility. No coffee table? Configure your set as a coffee table. No space? Stack them up and pull them out only when needed.