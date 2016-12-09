Bigger, better, pricier

more-in

All State Governments will need to frame rules that will form part of real estate sector regulations. While the October 31 deadline set for this earlier has been missed, most States are working towards putting these in place in the near future. Going by the rules framed for real estate in the National Capital Region, there are likely to be significant mandated disclosures — including about litigations related to each project. This is bound to increase transparency and put a premium on declarations such as: “all approvals received”, “no material litigations”, and “delivery before schedule”.

Developers who are able to consistently make these statements with respect to their projects are bound to win favour with prospective home buyers. Their developments are also, therefore, expected to command a premium in pricing vis-a-vis projects of other builders with less impressive track records. What’s more, with the clamp down, through demonetisation and the proposed benami property disclosure initiatives, the grey market financing is likely to shrivel up for less organised developers. This is bound to lead to consolidation in the sector, fuelled by the foreign investor and banking sector financed “big” builders.

The “big” builders are likely to get bigger. The realty market is likely to get more “white”, and home buyers are likely to be able to better plan their lives, with better predictability on project completion. However, this more organised, more transparent, more customer-centric market is likely to emerge at some expense. And this cost is bound to be passed on to the customer in the form of pricier asks per square foot on new project sales.

This can be a pinch, but is definitely worth it. In fact, if you start computing costs and value erosion for hapless buyers in projects that are never completed or get mired in litigations that delay completion many years beyond the promised date, this little premium is a small price to pay. What’s more, with a banking system flush with liquidity and anticipation of a soft interest rate regime, home buyers can look forward to happy days ahead, especially if their payment is cashless.

In an age when the old currency change yielding place to the new, having a rock solid home is a good store of value. It’s a good time to open that e-wallet for a new home.

Former Editor, Outlook Business and Executive Editor, NDTV Profit, the writer is a personal finance expert. Mail him at propertyplus@thehindu.co.in