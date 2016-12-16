Art under the staircase

Invariably the space under the staircase in any building remains open, unutilised, with the common notion that this area cannot be used efficiently. The open section not only becomes a painful maintenance issue, it can also ruin the ambience of an otherwise charming living room.

Interestingly, this space can be put to multiple uses or serve as a highlight zone in an elegant living area or dining section.

Depending on the placement of the staircase as well as its design, the space under it can be effectively converted into utility zone, decorative area or even a cosy nook to address specific functions.

The space can be used to house antiques, unique arts, or sculptures, perched on decorative side tables where they capture attention. A dash of colour can also be brought in to make the space more captivating.

China cabinets are a part of a dining area and the space under the stairs can be used to create exclusive cabinets to house cutlery.

If the area is large, a portion can be covered aesthetically to tuck away things that are not desired to be visible. A fine combination of wood and glass cabinet under the stairs would add to the beauty of the dining area.

Bar stool

Alternatively the space can be turned into an attractive bar, where the higher volume segment can be designed to host a couple of bar stools while the lower volume section could be converted into a cabinet with an extended area for mixing drinks.

Cosy nook

The space under a staircase featuring in a family room or in a passage can be put to multiple uses by turning it into a cosy nook.

For instance, if featuring in a family room, the area can be turned into an attractive library with comfortable seating for reading and if space permits, a small pull-out table top to work too.

If music is a passion, the space can serve as an excellent music nook. It could be ideal for keeping the piano, practising quietly.

For books

An elegant slim cabinet beside this could stock books on music. Likewise, the area could house other musical instruments like the guitar.

Alternatively, it could be used to host a music system, combined with a few artefacts, where it serves to be utilitarian.

If the staircase features besides a sky-lit zone, the area can be converted into an attractive inner courtyard with an element of green and an eye-catching water feature such as a miniature fountain or a fish tank which could be placed under the stairs to complement the sunlit courtyard.