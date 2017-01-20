A bomb shelter and a doll’s wedding

The 1939 built Zaveri Nivas is experiencing very different days. After it changed hands, from its former owners, seven years ago, and lay closed thereafter for some years, there is action in its interiors once again. An artificial jungle has been created in the garden where once stood a central fountain made by a keeper of the Brindavan Gardens in Mysore, and Tom Shine Chacko is facing the cameras.

The foundation for this house was laid by nine-year-old Leelavati Jhaverilal Anandji. She was fondly asked to do so by her doting, future father-in-law, Anandjee Malsee who built the house. Leelavati would come here five years later as bride of Jhaverilal Anandji, who went on to be one of the most respected names in business and a patron of the fine arts in Kochi. The three-storied house on Gujarati Road in Mattancherry with its imposing façade, concrete trellised balconies, its surplus number of capacious rooms and verandas, was then the talk of the town and has, down its seven decades of existence, remained a template of grand period architecture.

The time, in 1964, when Bharati Naveen Shah came to the house after marriage from Mumbai, was one when the family business was at its prime and the house teeming with family members, relatives and staff. One of the curious things that made the house unique and a conversation piece was the building of a bomb shelter on its premises. “It was a trench close to the car shed; steps led down to the room. We closed it later but I believe during World War II, it was important to have such an escape room built,” says Bharati.

The WWII was a significant backdrop to the time when the house was being built. The family trade in rice with Burma was at its peak, and they also had an office there. Much of the ideas, style and decor for the house were hence inspired by this foreign connection and is clearly seen in the building of the bomb shelter and in the rooms furnished lavishly in Burma teak furniture.

“Each room had grand, polished dark teak furniture; there were beds, dressing tables, cupboards, planter’s reclining chairs. There was a hexagonal marble table that went missing,” recalls Bharati adding that candelabra, chandeliers and carpets too were brought as cargo in ships from Burma.

As Jhaverilal was an influential businessman and headed many clubs and organisations he hobnobbed with eminent personalities, many who graced the house’s majestic environs.

Moraraji Desai, as Deputy Prime Minister, stayed with the family. Hindustani classical musician Begum Parveen Sultana performed in the house and also Pandit Ravi Shankar’s sister, Lakshmi Shankar. “Ämjad Ali Khan is a family friend,” says Bharati. As her in-laws were committed to social work and were connoisseurs of music, the house saw many events related to these.

Recreating the spaces, which she once lorded over, Bharati remembers the different stages when the house underwent changes. A time she had not seen but heard of was when manual scavenging was abolished and modern toilets were added to the rooms.

The mosaic tile flooring was laid during the house’s inception, so was the wiring and cement works. The bricks used were large slabs and a 40,000 litre water tank built, in keeping with the grandeur of the house. “The wiring and fittings were imported; the house was built at a cost of ₹ 35,000.”

After LPG cylinders came into use in the 70s the kitchen was brought indoors. Earlier it comprised three rooms at the rear of the house that included one for storage of grains and another for storing brass vessels.

Sameer Naveen Shah, grandson of Jhaverilal, spent all his growing years there. He remembers playing marbles and cricket in the garden as a child and treasures the memories of the hustle and bustle that pervaded the house during its best times. As a young boy he had planted many trees in the 87 cents compound. He remembers the Alphonso tree being struck by lightning and the two teak saplings that he rooted grown in girth and height.

“My great grandfather who built the house was a man of great vision. My grandfather was one with great qualities. He was charitable and did a lot for the society in Kochi. The house is a legacy of these two great men,” says Sameer.

Sameer’s daughter Bhairavi shares her reminiscences, of the many dogs the family owned from time to time. Of them hiding in fear during Deepavali when the crackers went off and, of course, the much talked about wedding of her aunt’s doll when “all grown ups were invited. It was a proper wedding with band and guests. The house was all done up for it,” she says.

Today, the house is done up again, though very differently. It is unlike anything it has seen before, being the set for the film Pretham Und Sookshikkuka but bustling once again with a different energy.

The current owners, the family of Radha Ballabh Gupta, are proud that the grand Zaveri Nivas with its rich antecedents has come to them.