A new stitch: subtle shades for Christmas

If you are going in for some home refurbishing this Christmas, you could probably consider Hamsini Hariharan’s latest collection. If minimalism and elegance are what you are going for, then Hamsini is the best bet.

She embroiders Christmas motifs over light-coloured khun fabric, handloom cotton from North Karnataka. Woolly trees, hoho, pom-pom baubles, jingle baubles adorn Hamsini’s cushion covers and table runners for the season.

She opted for minimalism and subtlety in order to make her creations suitable for all times. This is why, the collection is available in shades like ash grey, brown oaks, cotton whites etc. “This year, I wanted to steer clear of the traditional and do something which can be used on a regular basis,” says Hamsini, talking about the collection.

The online assortment is not restricted to Christmas and goes on to include Gond art of Madhya Pradesh, amra - inspired by Mughal miniatures, and floral flourish, bearing some Victorian influences. Hamsini, a sucker for all things indigenous, launched her brand “Hamsini” last year, having fallen in love with Gond art. You will fall in love with it too after seeing her line of raw silk cushion covers, tapestries laden with imagery borrowed from the oeuvre of the illustrious folk art.

Her embroidery has brilliantly transferred the imagery — popular motifs from Gond like birds, fish, and deer on canvas to fabric. She frequents Chikpet to buy raw silk and waste bits of cloth.

“I have always had a connection with Gond art. And so, when I bought a gond DIY kit, I thought why not incorporate it my embroidery,” says Hamsini who now wants to work with Madhubani, Kalamkari and Ajrakh. Under the aegis of her brand, the passionate soul also runs another interesting project called ‘The Patchwork Tradition’. Give her your old Kanjeevarams and Hamsini will transform them into bed spreads. She fashions out bed spreads, depending on the client’s design requirements. “It all started with my mother’s sari. I thought why not utilise such precious saris if you don’t intend to wear them.” The spreads could be made out of one sari or multiple saris. It depends on what the client wants. The leftovers, like the zari, are returned to the customer.

Right now, Hamsini operates on a small scale and has earned hercustomers through word of mouth. “My customers are those who understand the value of handcrafted, handwoven, hand-embroidered products.” But, she is now looking at a retail space to increase her reach. “The customers are open to fresh ideas and are ready to pay more, for niche products. And Hamsini has never been exorbitantly priced in any case.” Now Hamsini is also working on curtains from Dharwad cotton sourced from NGOs and can make customised curtains too. Clients can give her the material or go with her choice.

