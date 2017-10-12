United by electronics

more-in

Kumar Sanu’s Nazar ke saamne, jigar ke paas, koi rehta hai woh ho tum... is in the air as one steps inside the bustling Gujarati Galli near Koti. At Durga Electronics and Service, Arshad picks a tool from the tool box to check a DVD in front of him. Darshan Lal of the shop states, “Idhar sab kuch repair hota hai,” and jokes, “Idhar aadmi ka bhi repair hota hai.” Gujarati Galli is in fact the hub of all electronic items and products. The shops here stock television sets, music systems, speakers, spare parts, batteries, set top boxes, inverters, emergency LED lights. The shops here also provide repairing service for all electronic products.

Darshan recalls that the area has transformed into a bustling bazaar since their shop opened in ’91. Once can see old VCDs, VCRs and huge music systems stacked away on the shelves. He observes some customers gave them for repair and never returned to take them. “As part of Diwali cleaning, we will remove all these products and replace it with other abandoned goods which are lying with us.” Nearby is Maheshwari Electronics, which deals with spare parts. Mahaveer of the shop informs in the last 30 years, they have come across different customers. “Earlier the area was empty. Now the street is packed with shops and customers. People also bargain a lot here,” he says. For long the Gujarati Galli has been thronged by people mostly for its affordable rates. The shopping pattern has been the same for most Hyderabadis and those from districts. They shop for clothes at Sultan Bazaar and then go around Gujarati Galli to look for electronic products.

The U-shaped street got its name because of the Gujaratis who owned properties in the area. Santosh Electronics is the home for televisions, home theatre, amplifiers and speakers. Salim, the salesman points towards the huge speakers kept at the entrance and says these are used for school functions, weddings and Navratri festivities. Although there is a constant inflow of customers, shop keepers rue the government policies. Chinese goods have dulled the business atmosphere. “The Japanese products had some charm and the customers could also repair those products. Now, the made in China products are all use-and-throw. The market has just dwindled,” he shares. Harish of Asha Electronics observes the GST monster has had a huge impact on small traders like them. “The Finance minister gave a GST relief recently but it was not given on the electronic items; 28 percent GST on these goods is not a joke. If this continues we will all shut shop,” he states with a disappointed tone.

The traffic on the narrow street is quite messy. But that’s not unique here, the traffic chaos continues even as one comes out of the street.