With love, from Italy

It is love for fresh ingredients, sea produce and Italy that comes together when Chef Vittorio Greco dons the apron and starts cooking. The Italian culinary expert is in the city to promote a specially-curated menu celebrating the quaint charm of Apulio. Titled ‘Walking on Sunshine…’ and hosted at ITC Gardenia’s Ottimo, the 10-day voyage to South Italy is a treat for those looking for authentic Italian food in Bengaluru.

Greco, who finds his roots in Tuscany, says he fell in love with Apulio when he visited the quaint, centuries-old farm land. “It is a pleasant place and reminds me of Tuscany, 40 years ago. I found a lot of small producers making small things and that is what inspired this menu. It is very rustic, ingredient-oriented and rich in seafood.” While traditional flavours rule his heart, the crux of his culinary style is simplicity and authenticity.

Though the spread is vegetarian-friendly, Greco believes that Italian food does not look at ingredients and separate them into vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “Rather, we celebrate every ingredient and the way one complements another. For me, vegetarian food would be light and non-vegetarian comparatively heavy. Other than that, food is simply food!”

The chef points out that he loves the diversity in Indian food and finds it similar to the food in Italy. When asked about his favourites in Indian cuisine, he savours the thought of malai tandoori chicken and mutton biryani, but says his love for palak paneer is unparalleled. Consequently, he finds himself pampered by the rich variety of food available in Bengaluru.

A man with a warm presence and passion for food, Greco prides over his signature dishes which include delicacies such as friselle bread with cherry tomato and cucumber onion, capunti pasta with lamb ragout, braid pasta with deep sea prawns and zucchini flowers among others. Find him and his mouth-watering food at Ottimo, ITC Gardenia upto June 18 from 7.30 to 11.30 pm. Call 43455000 for details.