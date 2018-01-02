Want a break? This humble tea shop offers over a 100 varieties

Diya Snacks thrives in the bustling midst of city life. Located near Chennai Central Station, the shack-like chai stall is a welcoming gateway into the city. Not only because this it hosts an impressive 100 varieties of tea, but also because owner K Rajeev is a gracious host; patiently chatting with visitors, happy to talk about anything from the weather to his unusual life journey.

Originally from Palakkad (Kerala), Rajeev first came to Chennai as an aspiring medical student at the age of 17, in 1997.

After having to drop out of college, he began his first tea stall at the hostel of Madras Medical College, with the encouragement of the students there — who often themselves preferred simple natural concoctions over tablets to cure their common colds. “Doctors do so much for us, and so I wanted to give back,” he says.

By the time he moved to his current location at Park Town in 2012, he had 62 kinds of tea in the stall.

Rajeev cites his grandmother as his biggest inspiration. He says, “My interest in herbal tea as medicine started at an early age when I would help my grandmother, who often provided people with home remedies and herbal cures for mild ailments like coughs and colds.”

Rajeev says that he sources his ingredients primarily from the deep forests of Palakkad, but also locally. Unsurprisingly, he is a connoisseur of the various plants — herbs and succulents among others — that constitute his ingredients.

His dedication to the art of serving tea is impressive, which is why Diya Snacks transcends much beyond a tea stall. To choose, handle and serve varieties of tea regularly can be a demanding task, but years of practice have given him a level of expertise, to the extent that he says he is now working on a book detailing the recipes and health benefits of herbal teas.

“For providing 100 varieties of tea, which are not normal, but an amalgamation of taste and health, I was constantly working on finding more herbs that could help with common ailments,” informs Rajeev.

He adds that he also provides training to people interested in starting similar ventures, guiding them with recipes.

The stall is next to the railway office, making it a popular hangout among railway employees, particularly post lunch.

“The choice of this location wasn’t my decision. In 2012, the corporation had to move my stall from Medical College to this place due to space constraints,” he says, adding, “This stall is registered under the Municipal Corporation and I pay rent. I feel the move that happened in 2012 to this place today is for the better. I have more customers here because of the Government office, railway station and bus stand.”

The tea stall, on an average, uses 50 to 60 litres of milk a day, and herbs are used udiciously. Ingredients are stored in ceramic jars for freshness and longevity.

All of his teas, barring one, are priced at ₹10. The honey tea alone costs ₹20.

Although Rajeev earns around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a day on an average, he says that he still does not make a profit as he keeps prices low so his tea is accessible to everyone.

Rajeev says he also prepares a Maple Tea every two days, which is mostly bought by tourists.

“Maple Tea is good for you because it has natural sweeteners. It generally costs ₹80. I prepare this only to create awareness. But once I get a good response, I can probably make it more frequently,” he says.

The set-up is small, yet efficient, with just about ten employees, who are all as passionate about Diya Snacks’ philosophy as Rajeev. It probably helps that on chai breaks they have a vast catalogue of 100 types of tea to choose from!

Diya Snacks is located at Mint Street, Park Town, Chennai.