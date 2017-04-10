Taiba Bakery and Café: A warm companion

Taiba Bakery and Café, set up at Shanti Nagar Colony nearly a decade ago on a road that leads to Masab Tank, had filled the void of an authentic Irani chai place when it arrived. Founded by Mohd. Zubair, the eatery came in with a promise of ensuring an Old City vibe in the newer part of the city. ~

Like the holiness in its name (Taiba’s a place near Mecca), the place has become a haven for chai lovers ever since its inception. Located behind JNFAU, it’s not surprising to know that youngsters from the college flock this place during lunch hours. It’s tough to find parking space after 2 pm here. A normal day at Taiba begins at 5.30 am, drawing a lot of early morning joggers.

While the Osmania biscuit is a preferred companion to their Irani chai, what’s more sought out is the puffy and sugar-coated fan biscuit. Most politicians across several parties don’t miss their dose of chai at Taiba as they pass through Masab Tank, Zubair’s son Noman who also manages the café, informs us.

Given that it’s also located at the heart of a residential area with the Police Quarters, Shanti Nagar Club and a series of apartments in Red Hills, there’s hardly a time frame where Taiba is lacking in buzz. Also offering catering services to private and corporate events, Taiba has cemented its identity on the digital front with the website opening more doors for their orders.During Ramzan, their haleem draws large crowds. Taiba is known for its pastries and buns as much as its chai. Given the onset of summer, their range of special lassis priced around ₹ 50 is tough to be missed. What Taiba has done well is to establish its identity as a bakery as much as a café.

While most Irani chai cafés score on nostalgic charm, this one is for the contemporary Hyderabadi who doesn’t want to miss out on authenticity too. Taiba figures among the best Irani chai cafés in the city and their chai, priced at ₹ 12, is just the impetus you would need on a busy day.

Taiba Bakery and Cafe

What: A hangout place for an evening snack

Where: Shanti Nagar Colony

Known for: Chai, pastries