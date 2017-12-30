On a happy note...

more-in

This is my favourite time of the year. Not just because of the weather, and the festivity, and all the hope that comes with the New Year. I like these last days of the year also because it gives me an opportunity to go back and relive some of my happy food moments.

Food-wise, 2017 was a happy year, indeed. Just a few days ago, I had Ghalib’s tender tikkas, and kicked myself for not having gone there for long years. Ghalib Kabab Corner (Ph no: 9810786479) is situated opposite the Markazi mosque in Nizamuddin. The buffalo meat tikkas and seekh kababs are so deliciously juicy that the taste stays with you long after you have polished off a whole plate. In these days of high prices, when an egg costs more than a bun-omelette did a few years ago, the rates are incredibly reasonable, too. A plate of 16 tikkas is for ₹50, as is a plate of four, big-sized seekh kebabs.

When it comes to fine dining, my happiest meal was at Guppy, a restaurant in the Lodhi Colony main market (Ph no: 011-24690005) which serves Japanese food. I went with some friends, who asked for its signature pork belly and tenderloin cube steaks – and both dishes were superb. The slow braised pork was soft, thick with fat, glazed with soy honey and redolent with the strong flavour of mustard. The pan-seared tenderloin cubes came coated in a mildly sweet sesame seed-flavoured sauce that gave it a delightful punch.

Another memorable Asian meal was at a tiny restaurant called Little Saigon in Hauz Khas Market (Ph nos: 9650260408 and 9599450879). I loved the pancakes prepared with rice powder and beaten egg, served with lettuce leaves and smeared with a light fish sauce. I enjoyed the fresh summer roll with shrimp and meat and the fragrant yet light entrées of sticky rice and braised pork and yellow chicken curry.

During a visit to Kolkata this autumn, I went to an old favourite – called How Hua – which had reopened after remaining shut for many years. The place was known for its chimney soups, and it’s still the hot favourite in the reopened restaurant, on Prince Anwar Shah Road (Ph no: 0-7595999413). The soup came in a big vessel – large enough for a small family – and the broth was full of pieces of chicken, prawn, fish, vegetables, crab, tofu and vermicelli, as well and meat and fish balls. What I missed was their French pork chop. But I shall leave that for another day.

One place that I hope to see a lot of in the coming year is a little café called The Tea Lounge in Bikaner House in Pandara Road. The Tea Lounge serves an English high tea and an Indian high tea.

The former comes with your choice of tea or coffee, three kinds of sandwiches (chicken, mint and cheese), walnut tart, lemon tart, mushroom khari, almond cookies and ginger biscuits, while the latter comprises kachoris and samosas.

Discerning palate

Run by Old World Hospitality, it offers savouries such as keema samosas, chicken patties and cheese and chilli patties. The keema samosa I ate was spilling over with the keema it had been stuffed with. On the sandwich menu are chicken sandwiches, ham and cheese roll, coleslaw roll, cheese and mint sandwiches.

For fish lovers

If you enjoy your fish, then you should not miss Sana-di-ge (Ph nos: 011-40507777 and 7042794546) in the Malcha Marg market. Beautifully done up, the restaurant offers various kinds of coastal cuisines – and I had a superb tawa fried seer fish, chicken ghee roast, where chicken chunks marinated with freshly ground spices and garlic had been roasted in ghee. I enjoyed the mamsa pepper fry, boneless lamb cooked with oodles of pepper and curry leaves, and ended the meal with a lovely and creamy sweet dish called eleneer payasum – sweetened coconut cream with the pulp of tender coconut.

Another little place that gave me a lot of joy this year was Anmol, known far and wide for its butter chicken. This is not the regular butter chicken that you get in restaurants, but a juicy tandoori chicken in hot, melted butter. The chicken is grilled on a coal fire and then tossed with chillies, dried mango powder, chaat masala and chutney. Butter is melted till it is golden yellow, and then poured over the chicken.

It was, as you can see, a good year. And now here’s to 2018. Let there be good food, and no one’s stomach ever empty.