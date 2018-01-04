2018 in fine dining

Gauri Devidayal

A law graduate from the University College London and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, she worked as a tax consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Mumbai for eight years before launching The Table, with Jay Yousuf. This was followed by Magazine Street Kitchen, which houses the newly launched bakery — Mag St Bread Co.

Better ingredients

Chefs and home cooks will rediscover regional varieties and also show a higher level of interest in how they’re produced (eg chemical-free, sustainable practices etc).

Experiential dining

There has already been a spurt in pop ups and guest chefs during 2017, but I see a lot more international chefs coming to India this year. Some of the country’s finest restaurants have put India on the global culinary map, and chefs are excited about coming here to explore a new culture and expose a new audience to their food. Diners are equally excited to have these experiences at their doorsteps. The industry is responding to this by opening spaces such as Magazine Street Kitchen and Flavour Diaries in Mumbai and Caara in Delhi.

Going local

The endeavour to make certain products traditionally associated with international brands, locally: cheese, for example, now being made by Eleftheria and the Danda Food Project. Or chocolate by Mason & Co and La Folie. Koinonia and Blue Tokai are doing coffee blends. Artisanal breads and viennoiserie are getting more popular.

The quality being produced in India is, in many cases, comparable to the international equivalent. This is a great way for the industry and consumers to support the idea of going local.

Boutique spirits

Gin seems to be making a comeback, and the recent availability of a variety of fantastic boutique versions and international tonics, such as East Imperial and 1724, has revived interest in this spirit. There’s also a growing move away from the more conventional whiskeys and towards more small-batch labels, thanks to importers like Keshav Prakash of The Vault.

Raise your glass

Fine wines will be more accessible to diners, thanks to the recent introduction of the Coravin in India, and Le Verre de Vin. Both are wine preservation systems that allow restaurants to open more expensive wines and serve them by the glass.

Chef Vikramjit Roy

His resume lists stints in Tokyo and Delhi’s feted Wasabi, before he launched Pan Asian in Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola, followed by Tian at ITC Maurya, Delhi. Armed with dehydrators, cryogenated powders and maltodextrin, he typically works with ingredients flown in from all over the world to create modernist cuisine. Now, he’s obsessed with millets at his new restaurant POH (Progressive Oriental House), where he describes his job as “Cook, Bartender, Waiter, Dishwasher and Sweeper.”

More fermentation

I expect to see an escalation of fermentation in 2018. Not just regular pickling, but more lacto-fermentation in particular. (Lacto-fermentation is how traditional dill pickles, kimchi and sauerkraut are produced. It is done with just salt, vegetables, and water, and requires no fancy equipment.) It yields intense flavours and results in food that is probiotic. You can use it for everything, from cabbage to garlic. It makes the food healthier and easier to digest, which means you can eat even a 15-course meal and not feel heavy.

Produce with resumes

Chefs and home cooks will start asking more questions about ingredients. Vegetables, for example, change, depending on soil, micro-climate and how they have been grown. Hence, there is no uniformity.

To make great meals, you need precision in the kitchen. And for that, you must have a better relationship with your ingredients and get involved with the people who grow them.

Less is more

Restaurants used to pride themselves on vast menus; now, it’s all about how concise you can be. How much control do you have over the supply chain? Chefs will find a style and menu that works best for them and their customers, then perfect it: Quality over quantity.

Posh grain

After experimenting with exotic grains from all over the world, I’ve returned home. And I’m absolutely obsessed with millets from Uttarakhand. It’s a variant of bajra, smaller than a poppy seed, and delicious with bird’s eye chillies and parmesan. We steam it, blow-torch it and make it into a taco. Menus with local grains are going to get increasingly sophisticated this year.

Distilled tomatoes

You can distil almost any produce. With equipment more accessible, distillation is going to get bigger. It’s fairly simple now. I make transparent tomato soup by running tomatoes through the apparatus, which uses a water bath and distillation chamber. I also use pumpkin puree to get a crystal-clear liquid that is intense with flavour, then set it with agar to create a delicious see-through jelly.

A curry a day

The food is a revelation, a mix of Chinese with American flavours. Think brown onion soup with Chinese puff pastry, served baked on the street. It’s going to get big this year. And I would put my money on Pan Asian again: curries are going to make a big turnaround. Not the regular Thai green, red and Malaysian redang. Expect to see curries from Indonesia and Cambodia, which have familiar ingredients in intriguing, fresh formats.